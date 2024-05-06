Chelsea pays tribute to late YouTuber Abhradeep Saha aka Angry Rantman. Watch viral video

YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, also known as Angry Rantman, died in April. Many people all over the world were shocked to learn of his death. He was a passionate football fan and was well-known in virtual football communities for his humorous outbursts, which earned him a loyal following. Saha gained recognition after a video of him ranting about his favourite football team, Chelsea, went viral on YouTube. After Saha's death, Chelsea paid tribute to him in a match they played against West Ham United. Snapshot of Abhradeep Saha.

"Tribute to Abhradeep Saha at Stamford Bridge. Really thankful to the club for this," wrote Tom Overend as he shared the video. The clip shows the stadium full of crowds waiting for the match to begin. As the crowd waits, an announcer speaks about Abhradeep Saha on the mic and pays him a tribute. Numerous people can be heard clapping for the late YouTuber as well.

Take a look at the video here:

This post was shared on May 5. Since being posted, it has gained more than four lakh views. The post also has over 16,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Thank you for all the effort to make this happen, Tom."

A second said, "Thanks for all the efforts, man; you did an amazing thing."

"Today at Stamford Bridge, there is passion, vision, and aggression. Thank you, Tom. Rest in Paradise Abhradeep Saha," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "Thank you for all your efforts to make this possible, Tom. Abhradeep must be up there celebrating today."

A fifth added, "You're a legend for this, Tom. Much love."

"This wouldn't have been easy to pull off. You did great, Tom," said a sixth.