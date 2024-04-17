Angry Rantman aka Abhradeep Saha dies, family shares message

YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman has died. His family shared a statement about his passing away on Facebook. Soon after the news was shared, many people poured in heartfelt messages for him and his family. Snapshot of Abhradeep Saha.

"With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST. He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time," wrote the Saha Family on Facebook. They also shared a picture of Abhradeep Saha. (Also Read: Who is Angry Rantman? 5 points on YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, who makes people laugh with his rants)

Take a look at the post here:

As per community notes on Angry Rantman’s official YouTube channel, he underwent a surgery about a month ago. Following this, his father, Shouymadeep Saha, shared two updates and in one of them, he wrote that Abhradeep is in a critical situation “with life support”. About two hours ago, the sad news of his demise was updated on the channel. Angry Rantman posted his last video about a month ago. In the clip, he shared his review about Ajay Devgn’s film Shaitaan.

Bengaluru FC took to their official X handle to share their tribute for the YouTuber. “The BFC family is saddened to learn about the passing of #IndianFootball faithful Abhradeep Saha. A West Block Blue through and through, Abhradeep's love for the game knew no bounds and the passion in his rants will be missed. Rest in peace. #WeAreBFC #ForeverBlue,” the club wrote. They also shared a photo of Saha.