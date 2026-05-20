Sasha Obama wearing MAGA hat? Fact-checking claim about Barack Obama's daughter

The term, which expands to ‘Make America Great Again’ was popularized by President Donald Trump and the Republican has often spoken out about his Democratic Party predecessor and Sasha's father, Barack Obama. Thus, the alleged photo of Sasha in the MAGA hat has sparked quite a stir on social media, besides going viral quickly.

An alleged photo showing Sasha Obama, daughter of former US President Barack Obama , wearing a MAGA hat has gone viral. Sasha, who is the younger daughter of Obama and his wife Michelle, was allegedly seen walking down the street wearing glasses, a top and sweats. The photo which has gone viral shows her wearing a red colored hat with MAGA written on it.

"The daughter of DISGRACED former President Barack Obama was reportedly seen in a Washington DC restaurant this morning wearing a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap," the post read. It added, "When asked by a passer-by about the pro-Trump attire, Sasha Obama allegedly replied with a strong DENOUNCEMENT of her father's presidency and stated that she is "a registered Republican who proudly voted for and stands with President Trump". "My father nearly destroyed this country and President Trump is still trying to clean up his mess", the next generation Obama told the curious gentleman who questioned her about her hat."

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It continued "When asked if she believed she was betraying her dad, she is said to have replied, "As I've gotten older, I've realized that I am my own woman and can make up my own mind. Trump was right about everything". She then walked out of the restaurant donning her MAGA cap with a big smile on her face. Do YOU agree with Sasha Obama that her father was A DISASTROUS PRESIDENT and that President Trump is SAVING AMERICA from his UNPRECEDENTED DESTRUCTION of our country?". At the time of writing, this post had around 1.7 million views on X.

This post was shared several times on X and garnered a lot of attention. Here's all you need to know about the truth behind Sasha Obama's photo in a MAGA hat.

Sasha Obama wearing MAGA hat? Fact-check No, Sasha Obama was not seen wearing a MAGA hat despite what the alleged photos show. The images could have been altered or edited. There is no mainstream coverage of Sasha Obama being seen in a MAGA hat. Nor have political influencers brought up Sasha Obama's photo.

No statement has been shared from the Obama family either about Sasha's political affiliation leaning towards MAGA. A senior digital investigation journalist with Agence France Presse also fact-checked the image and noted it was ‘altered’.