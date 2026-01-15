Edit Profile
    Sasha Riley: 5 things to know about alleged Epstein survivor whose ‘testimony audio recordings’ are viral

    Several audio recordings purportedly from one Sasha or Sascha Riley have surfaced on social media and make claims about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. 

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 8:10 AM IST
    By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
    Sasha or Sascha Riley has created quite a buzz online as the purported person whose audio recordings make claims about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

    Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (REUTERS)
    Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (REUTERS)

    The recordings were widely shared on Substack and other social media profiles. Lisa Noelle Voldeng has been identified as the Substack user who ‘leaked’ Riley's tapes. To be certain, the claims made in the recordings have not been verified or authenticated by an courts of law, or by law enforcement agencies.

    Sasha Riley: 5 things to know

    • Riley is allegedly a war veteran who fought in the Iraq war, as per social media posts
    • He claimed that he escaped being trafficked when he was a child
    • In the purported audio, Riley recounted experiences of alleged trafficking between ages 9 and 13
    • He spoke of violence and exploitation
    • Riley named well-known judicial and political figures, claiming they were involved in Epstein's network of abuse

    Also Read | 'Legally invalid': Clintons defy house subpoena in Epstein probe, face contempt threat

    Riley allegedly brought up President Donald Trump's name and Senator Lindsey Graham's. While some names come up in the unverified recordings, they don't exist in terms of indictments, court records, and verified probes. Reports also claimed that Riley was adopted in 1977. The information about Riley is from social media chatter only. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

    The Jeffrey Epstein case has gained momentum in Trump's second term with both the Congress and Senate pushing for all files to be released. While there was initial pushback from Trump who called the entire thing a ‘Democrat hoax’, the president made a U-turn eventually, and urged Republicans to vote for the release of the files. Since then, the Department of Justice has released the files, as mandated. However, there have been heavy redactions in the tranche released, and the DOJ will now have to explain its decision to US lawmakers.

