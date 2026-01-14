Sasha Riley: Alleged Epstein survivor's 'testimony audio recordings' go viral

A number of audio recordings purportedly from a man named Sasha or Sascha Riley have surfaced on social media, making claims about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. However, the claims made in the recordings remain unverified and have not been authenticated by any courts of law and law enforcement agencies. Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo (via REUTERS)

In the recordings, widely shared on Substack and other networks, Riley recounts experiences of alleged trafficking between the ages of nine and thirteen. He talks about violence and exploitation.

Riley also names well-known political and judicial figures, saying they were involved in Epstein’s network of abuse. However, these names appear in the unverified recordings but do not exist in terms of indictments, court records or verified investigations.

What we know about Sasha Riley According to social media posts, Riley is a war veteran who fought the Iraq war. He claimed that he escaped being trafficked as a child.

The recordings appear to be a conversation between Riley and an interviewer. The other man in the recordings asks Riley questions about the scandal, and Riley appears to testify what he knows.

While the authenticity of these recordings are unverified, various materials have been shared with the public relating to both Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell over the years. One batch that was released in January 2024 contained 1,400 pages of records, including depositions with both. A trove of documents made public in the Maxwell case named several high-profile figures.

Weeks after Donald Trump took office this year, the Department of Justice and the FBI released what they described as the "first phase of the declassified Epstein files". This included flight logs from Epstein's plane and a redacted version of his contacts book, which contained names of famous people he knew.

Meanwhile, more than 20,000 pages of Epstein’s emails and other messages were released by a congressional committee on November 12. The emails and messages were part of over 20,000 documents Epstein’s estate turned over to Congress in response to a subpoena from lawmakers. The late sex offender insulted Trump several times in the newly-released materials, bringing the two men’s much-scrutinized relationship back into the public eye.

The most recently released documents on Epstein, shared on the Justice Department’s website, prompted criticism for its heavy redactions and missing content. Ro Khanna, the Democratic representative who co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act with Thomas Massie, a Republican, alleged that “the most important documents are missing” from the trove of files that were released.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the recordings.