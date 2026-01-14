Who is Lisa Noelle Voldeng? Substack user who 'leaked' Sasha Riley's alleged Epstein audio tapes

Amid the viral audio recordings of a man claiming to be an Epstein survivor, the creator, from who's Substack account the audio were released, has come into focus. An image of U.S. President Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is displayed on a vehicle in UK. (REUTERS)

Over the last two days, a man named Sasha Riley (sometimes also referred to as Sascha Riley), purportedly a US Army veteran who served in the Iraq war, alleged that he was abused as a 13-year-old by disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein. The alleged testimonies, which lack verification, names big names alongside Epstein, including President Donald Trump, Arizona US House Representative Andy Biggs, Jim Jordan and Supreme Court lawyer Clarence Thomas.

The testimonies remain unverified. And, Ht.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the tapes.

The tapes were shared from the Substack account of one Lisa Noelle Voldeng. Amid the lack of authenticity around the tapes, questions have been raised about who Lisa Noelle Voldeng is and how the tapes were procured.

What We Know About Lisa Noelle Voldeng Lisa Noelle Voldeng is a popular Substack creator who is known for the popular newsletter, Outlaws of Chivalry. Her website lists her address as Vancouver Island in Canada. According to the bio on the about section of the website, Voldeng's work "spans every sweep of civilization, and beyond."

Also read: Sasha Riley: Alleged Epstein survivor's 'testimony audio recordings' go viral

Regarding the Sasha Riley tapes, she writes on Substack that she has personally interviewed Riley. "After I first spoke with Sascha, I selectively contacted allies, church, police, and government officials in various countries, with a call to warn," Voldeng writes.

She says in the Substack post when the FBI allegedly contacted Sascha Riley in the summer of 2025 regarding the investigation, Riley was moved out of the United States "to safety.