Sauce Walka seen partying with Sayso P and YTB Fatt hours before Memphis shooting

Houston rapper Sauce Walka and TSF artist Sayso P were shot in Memphis on Saturday afternoon. Walka’s family confirmed to KHOU 11 News that the 34-year-old rapper was shot in the thigh and transported to a nearby hospital. Police confirmed that the person with Walka was killed in the shooting. While authorities have not officially identified the victim, rapper YTB Fatt, who had partied with Walka hours before the incident, confirmed Sayso P’s death. Fatt shared a photo with Sayso on Instagram, writing, “Fly high soldier. May God give your family strength. Get your rest.” Sauce Walka and TSF artist Sayso P were shot in Memphis. (X/@K3yToTheCity)

Details of the shooting:

The shooting occurred around 2:42 p.m. on Lt. George W. Lee Avenue, near the FedExForum. HTX Media, a Houston-based news outlet, reported that Sauce Walka and Sayso P were allegedly shopping in downtown Memphis when a suspect vehicle drove up and opened fire before fleeing the scene. Witnesses reported hearing 3-5 shots. Memphis police released a statement indicating the shooting appeared to be isolated and not a random act of violence.

“At approx. 2:42 p.m. today, officers responded to a shooting at 100 block of George W. Lee Ave. One male was pronounced deceased, and another male was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. This appears to be an isolated incident, not random violence. Officers have identified the suspect vehicle, and are actively working to make an arrest,” Memphis police said.

Albert Walker, Sauce Walka’s father, told KHOU 11 News that his son is expected to survive his injuries.

"Had it not been for God, my son would've been dead," he told KHOU 11 News.

Sauce Walka and Sayso P partied in Memphis hours before the shooting -

On Friday, Sauce Walka posted multiple photos and videos with Sayso P. The rapper shared clips of them on a flight to Memphis, traveling to a party, and enjoying time at a Memphis club, alongside YTB Fatt.

Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting.