Who are rapper Sauce Walka and his artist Sayso P? Video surfaces from alleged Memphis shooting scene

Unverified reports have circulated on social media suggesting that Houston rapper Sauce Walka and his artist Sayso P may have been involved in a shooting in Memphis. According to the Daily Loud, the incident allegedly took place outside a downtown Memphis hotel on Saturday. A video from the scene, showing a significant police presence, has also surfaced. However, these reports have not been officially confirmed at this time. Unverified reports have circulated suggesting that Houston rapper Sauce Walka and his artist Sayso P may have been involved in a shooting in Memphis.(Instagram/ Sauce Walka and Facebook)

Who is Sauce Walka?

Sauce Walka, born Albert Walker Mondane, is an American rapper and songwriter from Houston, Texas. The 34 years old rapper began his rap career in 2007 under the name A-Walk, according to Genius. Walka was a member of a rap group called Mostheadgiver before he started releasing solo mixtapes under the name Sauce Walka in 2014.

In 2015, he released the diss track ‘Wack 2 Wack,’ which targeted Drake, accusing him of appropriating Houston’s hip-hop culture. Over the years, Sauce Walka has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Travis Scott, Maxo Kream, Westside Gunn, and the late XXXTentacion. To date, Sauce Walka has released 14 solo mixtapes.

Who is Sayso P?

Sayso P is an up-and-coming rapper and artist from Houston, Texas, known for his collaborations with Sauce Walka. He is part of The Sauce Factory (TSF), a collective that includes Sauce Walka and other rising artists. Sayso P’s music is heavily influenced by Houston’s rich rap culture, and his style reflects the city’s distinctive sound and vibe.

The alleged shooting incident -

FOX13 confirmed that a deadly shooting occurred outside a hotel near the FedExForum in Memphis on Saturday. Multiple vehicles from the Memphis Police and Memphis Fire Department were seen outside the Westin Hotel at Second Street and Lt. George W. Lee. As a result of the shooting, B.B. King Boulevard was blocked off from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Beale Street. Sources told FOX13 that at least one person has died in the shooting; however, the outlet did not confirm that Sauce Walka and Sayso P were involved.

HTX Media, a Houston-based news outlet on Facebook, reported that the two were allegedly shopping in downtown Memphis when suspects drove up and began shooting before fleeing the scene. Witnesses reportedly told HTX Media that they heard 3-5 shots. The outlet claimed that Sauce Walka is in stable condition, while Sayso P has died. However, these details have not been independently confirmed.