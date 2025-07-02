Scattered Spider: FBI issues warning over cyberhackers targeting US airlines

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a high-priority alert to the United States airline industry against the criminal group Scattered Spider, reported CNN. The gang has been linked to high-profile attacks on major companies and critical infrastructure sectors. FBI issues warning over Scattered Spider, cyberhackers targeting US airlines

The FBI recommended precautions on suspicion that it was forewarned on June 28 of the activities of Scattered Spider, which is “rapidly evolving.”

The agency called upon the airlines to remain on top of things while putting in place strong internal controls to ensure that any suspicious activity was reported immediately. The FBI added that the group usually proceeded to extort sensitive data before deploying ransomware to hamper operations.

Modus operandi of Scattered Spider

Federal authorities said Scattered Spider leverages advanced social engineering tactics to breach systems. It reportedly impersonates employees or third-party contractors to trick IT help desks into granting access or enrolling unauthorized multi-factor authentication (MFA) devices.

The FBI said that techniques allow them to bypass MFA and maintain persistent access to compromised systems. And once inside, the attackers, as per the report, monitor platforms like Slack, Microsoft Teams, and internal email to identify security efforts and sabotage detection.

The group reportedly has already breached at least two major US airlines in June, CNN reported, making their way past security protocols by exploiting remote access tools and manipulating support staff.

The FBI also cited previous incidents, including major breaches at MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment.

What are the FBI and experts saying?

The agency, in its statement, said the FBI was actively working with aviation and industry partners to address this activity and assist victims. They added that early reporting allows them to engage swiftly, share intelligence, and prevent further compromise.

Meanwhile, cybersecurity officials and industry experts feel that companies in aviation, telecom, healthcare, and hospitality were at a higher risk and must reevaluate how they authenticate access and monitor internal activity.

Scattered Spider has even been known to infiltrate incident response calls and adapt strategies in real-time based on how organisations try to defend themselves, the report added.

FAQs:

1. What is Scattered Spider?

It’s a cybercriminal group known for using social engineering and ransomware to breach major U.S. companies. They’ve targeted gaming, hospitality, and now, the airline sector.

2. Why are U.S. airlines being targeted?

Airlines rely heavily on digital infrastructure, making them vulnerable to disruption. Their national security relevance also makes them high-value targets.

3. What is the FBI recommending?

The FBI advises companies not to pay ransoms, to report breaches immediately, and to reinforce internal controls, especially help desk authentication protocols.