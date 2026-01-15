School closings on Jan 15: List of schools closed or delayed in central Ohio due to snowfall
A winter storm in central Ohio has led to school delays and closures due to hazardous conditions from snow. See list of schools affected.
A winter storm that began Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning has forced numerous school districts across central Ohio to delay or cancel classes. Although snowfall in and around Franklin County amounted to just an inch or two, freezing temperatures and strong winds created hazardous travel conditions, as reported by NBC4 Today.
Storm Team 4 predicts that temperatures will continue to drop throughout the week, reaching teh teens by the weekend.
School delays and closings in Ohio: Here's the list
According to NBC4 Today, the following schools in Ohio are facing closure or delays on January 15, 2026:
Ada Ex. Village School District: 2 hr delay
Amanda Clearcreek Loc Schools: 2 hr delay
Athens County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG
Berne Union Schools: 2 hr delay
Bloom-Carroll Local School Dist: 2 hr delay
Buckeye Central Local Schools: Closed today
Bucyrus City Schools: Closed today
Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools: Closed today
Centerburg Senior Services & MOW Program: Closed today
Champaign County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG
Christian Star Academy: Closed today
Circleville City Schools: 2 hr delay
Clear Fork Local: Closed today
Coshocton Career Center: Closed today
Coshocton City Schools: 2 hr delay
Coshocton Co Head Start: Closed today
Coshocton County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG
Coshocton County Early Head Start: Closed today
Crawford County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG
Crestline Exempted Village School District: Closed today
Crooksville Exempted Village Schl: Closed today
East Knox School District: Closed today
East Muskingum Schools: 2 hr delay
Elgin Local Schools: 2 hr delay
Fairfield County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG
Fairfield Union Local Schools: 2 hr delay
Fairway School: Closed today
Forest Rose School: 2 hr delay
Foxfire Community Schools: 2 hr delay
Franklin Local School: Closed today
Fredericktown School District: Closed today
Guernsey County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG
Hardin County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG
Highland Local Schools: Closed today
Hocking County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG
Jackson County: Level 2 – Snow EMRG
Johnstown Monroe Local District: 2 hr delay
Knox County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG
Knox County Career Center: Closed today
Liberty Union-Thurston Local Schools: 2 hr delay
Logan Elm School District: 2 hr delay
Logan Hocking Local Schools: 2 hr delay
London City Schools: 2 hr delay
Madison Plains Local: 2 hr delay
Marion City Schools: 2 hr delay
Marion County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG
Marion Preparatory Academy: 2 hr delay
Maysville Schools: 2 hr delay
Miami Trace Local Schools: Closed today
Mid-East CTC-Buffalo Campus: Closed today
Mid-East CTC-Zanesville Campus: Closed today
Morgan Local Schools: 2 hr delay
Morrow County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG
Mt. Gilead Ex Village Schools: Closed today
Mt. Vernon City Schools: Closed today
North Fork Local: 2 hr delay
Northern Local Schools: Closed today
Northmor Local Schools: Closed today
Northridge Local Schools: 2 hr delay
Pickaway County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG
Pleasant Local School District: 2 hr delay
Richland County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG
Ridgedale Local Schools: 2 hr delay
Ridgemont Local Schools: 2 hr delay
Ridgewood Local Schools: Closed today
River Valley Local Schools: 2 hr delay
River View Local Schools: Closed today
Ross Co Christian Academy: 2 hr delay
Southeastern Local School District: 2 hr delay
Southern Local Schools: Closed today
Springfield City Schools: 2 hr delay
Station Break Senior Cntr: Closed today
Teays Valley Local Schools: 2 hr delay
Tri-County Career Center: Closed today
Tri-Rivers Career Center: 2 hr delay
Union Scioto Local: 2 hr delay
Vinton Co. Local Schools: Closed today
Walnut Township Local Schools: 2 hr delay
Wellston City Schools: Closed today
Westfall Schools: 2 hr delay
Wynford School District: Closed today
Zanesville City Schools: 2 hr delay