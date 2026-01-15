School closings on Jan 15: List of schools closed or delayed in central Ohio due to snowfall

A winter storm that began Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning has forced numerous school districts across central Ohio to delay or cancel classes. Although snowfall in and around Franklin County amounted to just an inch or two, freezing temperatures and strong winds created hazardous travel conditions, as reported by NBC4 Today. Winter storm in central Ohio has led to school delays and closures. (Representational Image: Unsplash)

Storm Team 4 predicts that temperatures will continue to drop throughout the week, reaching teh teens by the weekend.

School delays and closings in Ohio: Here's the list According to NBC4 Today, the following schools in Ohio are facing closure or delays on January 15, 2026:

Ada Ex. Village School District: 2 hr delay

Amanda Clearcreek Loc Schools: 2 hr delay

Athens County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

Berne Union Schools: 2 hr delay

Bloom-Carroll Local School Dist: 2 hr delay

Buckeye Central Local Schools: Closed today

Bucyrus City Schools: Closed today

Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools: Closed today

Centerburg Senior Services & MOW Program: Closed today

Champaign County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

Christian Star Academy: Closed today

Circleville City Schools: 2 hr delay

Clear Fork Local: Closed today

Coshocton Career Center: Closed today

Coshocton City Schools: 2 hr delay

Coshocton Co Head Start: Closed today

Coshocton County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

Coshocton County Early Head Start: Closed today

Crawford County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

Crestline Exempted Village School District: Closed today

Crooksville Exempted Village Schl: Closed today

East Knox School District: Closed today

East Muskingum Schools: 2 hr delay

Elgin Local Schools: 2 hr delay

Fairfield County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

Fairfield Union Local Schools: 2 hr delay

Fairway School: Closed today

Forest Rose School: 2 hr delay

Foxfire Community Schools: 2 hr delay

Franklin Local School: Closed today

Fredericktown School District: Closed today

Guernsey County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

Hardin County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

Highland Local Schools: Closed today

Hocking County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

Jackson County: Level 2 – Snow EMRG

Johnstown Monroe Local District: 2 hr delay

Knox County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

Knox County Career Center: Closed today

Liberty Union-Thurston Local Schools: 2 hr delay

Logan Elm School District: 2 hr delay

Logan Hocking Local Schools: 2 hr delay

London City Schools: 2 hr delay

Madison Plains Local: 2 hr delay

Marion City Schools: 2 hr delay

Marion County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

Marion Preparatory Academy: 2 hr delay

Maysville Schools: 2 hr delay

Miami Trace Local Schools: Closed today

Mid-East CTC-Buffalo Campus: Closed today

Mid-East CTC-Zanesville Campus: Closed today

Morgan Local Schools: 2 hr delay

Morrow County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

Mt. Gilead Ex Village Schools: Closed today

Mt. Vernon City Schools: Closed today

North Fork Local: 2 hr delay

Northern Local Schools: Closed today

Northmor Local Schools: Closed today

Northridge Local Schools: 2 hr delay

Pickaway County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

Pleasant Local School District: 2 hr delay

Richland County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

Ridgedale Local Schools: 2 hr delay

Ridgemont Local Schools: 2 hr delay

Ridgewood Local Schools: Closed today

River Valley Local Schools: 2 hr delay

River View Local Schools: Closed today

Ross Co Christian Academy: 2 hr delay

Southeastern Local School District: 2 hr delay

Southern Local Schools: Closed today

Springfield City Schools: 2 hr delay

Station Break Senior Cntr: Closed today

Teays Valley Local Schools: 2 hr delay

Tri-County Career Center: Closed today

Tri-Rivers Career Center: 2 hr delay

Union Scioto Local: 2 hr delay

Vinton Co. Local Schools: Closed today

Walnut Township Local Schools: 2 hr delay

Wellston City Schools: Closed today

Westfall Schools: 2 hr delay

Wynford School District: Closed today

Zanesville City Schools: 2 hr delay