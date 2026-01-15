Edit Profile
    School closings on Jan 15: List of schools closed or delayed in central Ohio due to snowfall

    A winter storm in central Ohio has led to school delays and closures due to hazardous conditions from snow. See list of schools affected.

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 6:53 PM IST
    By Bhavika Rathore
    A winter storm that began Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning has forced numerous school districts across central Ohio to delay or cancel classes. Although snowfall in and around Franklin County amounted to just an inch or two, freezing temperatures and strong winds created hazardous travel conditions, as reported by NBC4 Today.

    Winter storm in central Ohio has led to school delays and closures. (Representational Image: Unsplash)
    Storm Team 4 predicts that temperatures will continue to drop throughout the week, reaching teh teens by the weekend.

    School delays and closings in Ohio: Here's the list

    According to NBC4 Today, the following schools in Ohio are facing closure or delays on January 15, 2026:

    Ada Ex. Village School District: 2 hr delay

    Amanda Clearcreek Loc Schools: 2 hr delay

    Athens County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

    Berne Union Schools: 2 hr delay

    Bloom-Carroll Local School Dist: 2 hr delay

    Buckeye Central Local Schools: Closed today

    Bucyrus City Schools: Closed today

    Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools: Closed today

    Centerburg Senior Services & MOW Program: Closed today

    Champaign County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

    Christian Star Academy: Closed today

    Circleville City Schools: 2 hr delay

    Clear Fork Local: Closed today

    Coshocton Career Center: Closed today

    Coshocton City Schools: 2 hr delay

    Coshocton Co Head Start: Closed today

    Coshocton County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

    Coshocton County Early Head Start: Closed today

    Crawford County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

    Crestline Exempted Village School District: Closed today

    Crooksville Exempted Village Schl: Closed today

    East Knox School District: Closed today

    East Muskingum Schools: 2 hr delay

    Elgin Local Schools: 2 hr delay

    Fairfield County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

    Fairfield Union Local Schools: 2 hr delay

    Fairway School: Closed today

    Forest Rose School: 2 hr delay

    Foxfire Community Schools: 2 hr delay

    Franklin Local School: Closed today

    Fredericktown School District: Closed today

    Guernsey County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

    Hardin County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

    Highland Local Schools: Closed today

    Hocking County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

    Jackson County: Level 2 – Snow EMRG

    Johnstown Monroe Local District: 2 hr delay

    Knox County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

    Knox County Career Center: Closed today

    Liberty Union-Thurston Local Schools: 2 hr delay

    Logan Elm School District: 2 hr delay

    Logan Hocking Local Schools: 2 hr delay

    London City Schools: 2 hr delay

    Madison Plains Local: 2 hr delay

    Marion City Schools: 2 hr delay

    Marion County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

    Marion Preparatory Academy: 2 hr delay

    Maysville Schools: 2 hr delay

    Miami Trace Local Schools: Closed today

    Mid-East CTC-Buffalo Campus: Closed today

    Mid-East CTC-Zanesville Campus: Closed today

    Morgan Local Schools: 2 hr delay

    Morrow County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

    Mt. Gilead Ex Village Schools: Closed today

    Mt. Vernon City Schools: Closed today

    North Fork Local: 2 hr delay

    Northern Local Schools: Closed today

    Northmor Local Schools: Closed today

    Northridge Local Schools: 2 hr delay

    Pickaway County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

    Pleasant Local School District: 2 hr delay

    Richland County: Level 1 – Snow EMRG

    Ridgedale Local Schools: 2 hr delay

    Ridgemont Local Schools: 2 hr delay

    Ridgewood Local Schools: Closed today

    River Valley Local Schools: 2 hr delay

    River View Local Schools: Closed today

    Ross Co Christian Academy: 2 hr delay

    Southeastern Local School District: 2 hr delay

    Southern Local Schools: Closed today

    Springfield City Schools: 2 hr delay

    Station Break Senior Cntr: Closed today

    Teays Valley Local Schools: 2 hr delay

    Tri-County Career Center: Closed today

    Tri-Rivers Career Center: 2 hr delay

    Union Scioto Local: 2 hr delay

    Vinton Co. Local Schools: Closed today

    Walnut Township Local Schools: 2 hr delay

    Wellston City Schools: Closed today

    Westfall Schools: 2 hr delay

    Wynford School District: Closed today

    Zanesville City Schools: 2 hr delay

