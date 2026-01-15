School closings on Jan 14 & 15: List of schools closed in Tennessee and Michigan due to snowfall
Severe winter conditions led to school closures across Michigan and Middle Tennessee. Check out the lists.
Winter weather continues to affect parts of the US., with heavy snowfall in Michigan and freezing temperatures in Middle Tennessee prompting numerous school closures on January 14 and 15. Students, parents, and staff are urged to check school communications before heading out.
In Southeast Michigan, the snowstorm that began Wednesday afternoon, per local time, left roads slick and traffic slow, leading many school districts and individual schools to announce closures for safety reasons.
CBS News reported that the region experienced continued snowfall throughout the afternoon, with wind chills making it feel even colder. Meanwhile, in Middle Tennessee, several districts opted for delayed starts or closures in response to bitterly cold temperatures, according to WZTV.
Michigan school closures
According to Fox2 Detroit, the following schools in Metro Detroit are closed on Jan 14:
Metro Detroit
ABT High
Achieve Charter Academy
Advanced Technology Academy
Aim High School
Alex-Marie Manoogian
Algonac Community Schools
Allen Park Public Schools
Almont Community Schools
Am Montessori Academy Upper
Am Montessori Academy Lower
American International Academy District
Anchor Bay School District
Angel's Corner Center
Arbor Prep High
Arc Dearborn
Armada Area Schools
Arts Academy in the Woods
Assumption Center
Assumption Nursery
Avondale School District
Barber Preparatory Academy
Beacon Elementary
Bedford Public Schools
Berkley School District
Bethlehem Lutheran Early Learning
Beverly Hills Academy
Birmingham Public Schools
Bishop Foley Catholic High
Bloomfield Hills Schools
Blue Water Choices
Branch Line School
Bridge Academy East
Bridge Academy West
Brookfield Academy – Rochester
Brookfield Academy – Troy
Brookfield Academy – West Bloomfield
Cabrini Elementary & Middle
Caniff Liberty Academy
Canton Charter Academy
Canton Prep High School
Capac Community Schools
Cardinal Mooney Catholic High
Center Line Prep Academy
Center Line Public Schools
Central Academy
Cesar Chavez High
Cesar Chavez Middle
Cesar Chavez-Martin
Cesar Chavez-Vernor
Chelsea School District
Chippewa Valley School District
Christ Our Saviour Lutheran
Christ the King Lutheran – Southgate
Clarenceville School District
Clawson Public Schools
Clintondale Community Schools
Community Enterprises of St. Clair
Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglas
Covenant House Academy School District – Detroit
Cranbrook – All Schools
Creative Employment Anchorville
Creative Employment Pontiac
Creative Montessori Academy
Crescent Academy International
Crescent Academy
Crestwood School District
Crown of Life Lutheran
Crown of Life Preschool – Rochester
David Ellis Academy West – Redford
David Ellis Academy – Detroit
Dearborn Early Learning Center
Dearborn Heights School District #7
Dearborn Public Schools
Detroit Achievement Academy
Detroit Catholic Central High
Detroit Community Schools (Charter)
Detroit Country Day – All
Detroit Cristo Rey High
Detroit Innovation Academy
Detroit Leadership Academy High School
Detroit Leadership Academy – Virgil
Detroit Merit Charter Academy
Detroit Prep
Detroit Public Safety Academy
Detroit Public Schools
Detroit Waldorf School
Dexter Community Schools
Divine Child Elementary
Divine Child High
Dove Academy of Detroit
Dymond Designs Beauty School
Early College Alliance – Eastern
East Arbor Academy
East China School District
East Shore – Leadership Academy
Eastpointe Community Schools
Eaton Academy
Ecorse Public Schools
Emmanuel Lutheran
Faith Christian – Clinton Twp
Farmington Public Schools
Faxon Academy
Ferndale Public Schools
First Friends Montessori
Fitzgerald Public Schools
Flagship Charter Academy
Flat Rock Community Schools
Fostering Leadership Academy
Four Corners Montessori Academy
Fraser Public Schools
Frontier International Academy Detroit
Garden City Public Schools
George Crockett Academy
George Washington Carver Academy
Gesu Elementary
Global Heights Academy
Grand River Academy
Great Lakes Academy
Grosse Ile Township Schools
Grosse Pointe Public Schools
Guidance Center – Belleville Head Start
Guidance Center – Lincoln Park Head Start
Guidance Center – River Rouge Head Start
Guidance Center – Romulus Head Start
Guidance Center – Taylor Head Start
Hamtramck Academy
Hamtramck Public Schools
Hanley International Academy
Harper Woods CCI Center
Harper Woods High School
Harper Woods Middle School
Harper Woods School District
Hazel Park Community Schools
HealthCall
Henry Ford Academy – Dearborn
Holy Cross Catholic
Holy Family Regional North
Holy Family Regional South
Holy Ghost Lutheran
Holy Redeemer Elementary
Hope Academy
Hope Christian Academy
Hope of Detroit Academy
Huron Academy
Huron School District
Huron Valley Schools
Immaculate Conception Catholic – Warren
Immaculate Conception Elementary – Ira
Immanuel Lutheran – Macomb
Inkster Preparatory Academy
International Academy of Macomb
Ivywood Classical Academy
Keys Grace Academy
Keystone Academy
KIPP Detroit Imani Academy
L’Anse Creuse Public Schools
Lake Shore Public Schools
Lakeview Public Schools (Macomb)
Lamphere Public Schools
Landmark Academy
Legacy Charter Academy
Life Enrichment Academy – Monroe
Life Enrichment Academy – New Haven
Life Enrichment Academy – Shelby Twp
Life Enrichment Academy – Warren
Life Enrichment Academy – Ypsilanti
Life Skills Bright Futures
Life Skills Opportunities
Lincoln Consolidated Schools
Lincoln Park Public Schools
Lincoln-King Academy
Little Turtle Preschool
Livonia Public Schools
Lutheran High – North
Lutheran High – Westland
MacDowell Preparatory Academy
Macomb Academy
Macomb ISD – Special Ed Programs
Macomb Montessori Academy
Madison District Public Schools – Oakland
Madison-Carver Academy
Maria Montessori Center
Marian High
Marysville Public Schools
MCISD Education Center / Transportation Center
Melvindale-N Allen Park Schools
Memphis Community Schools
Mercy High
Merritt Academy
Metro Charter Academy
Metropolitan SDA Junior Academy
Michigan Collegiate
Michigan Math and Science Academy
Michigan Montessori Children’s Academy
Milan Area Schools
Momentum Academy
Monroe Public Schools
Montessori Child Development Center
Montessori Children’s Academy – Clinton
Most Holy Trinity Elementary
Mt Clemens Community Schools
Mt. Clemens Montessori Academy
Multicultural Academy
My Baby And Me
My First Schoolhouse
New Dawn Academy
New Gateways Inc
New Haven Community Schools
Noor International Academy
Northstar Montessori Preschool
Northville Christian
Northville Public School District
Novi Christian Academy
Novi Community School District
Oak Park Schools
Oakland International Academy – Elementary
Oakland International Academy – High
Oakland International Academy – Middle
Oakside Scholars Charter Academy
Old Redford Academy Elementary – Detroit
Old Redford Academy High
Old Redford Academy Middle
Our Lady of Good Counsel – Plymouth
Our Lady of Victory
Our Shepherd Lutheran School
PACE Academy
Parkway Christian
Pathways Academy
Peace Lutheran – Livonia
Pembroke Academy
Plymouth Christian Academy
Plymouth Scholars Charter Academy
Plymouth-Canton Community Schools
Pontiac Academy for Excellence
Pontiac School District
Port Huron Area School District
Prevail Academy
Quest Charter Academy
Redford Union School District
Regent Park Scholars Academy
Richmond Community Schools
Rising Stars Academy
Riverview School District
Rochester Community Schools
Romeo Community Schools
Romulus Community Schools
Roots Montessori School
Roseville Community Schools
Royal Oak School District
Saint Catherine of Siena Academy
Saline Area Schools
Schoolhouse Montessori – Canton
Schoolhouse Montessori – Troy
Second Home Child Center
Seeds of Knowledge
SER YouthBuild Learning Academy East
SER YouthBuild Learning Academy West
Servicar – South Oakland
Shrine Catholic Grade
Shrine Catholic High & Academy
Social Resources Macomb
South Arbor Academy
South Canton Scholars Academy
South Lake Schools
South Lyon Community Schools
South Pointe Scholars
South Redford School District
Southfield Christian
Southfield Public Schools
Southgate Community Schools
Spanish For Toddlers
Spark's Little Learners Academy
St. Anne Catholic
St. Anselm Catholic
St. Augustine Catholic
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Academy
St. Clair TEC
St. Fabian Catholic
St. Joan of Arc Catholic
St. John Lutheran – Fraser
St. John Paul II Classical Catholic
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran – New Boston
St. Joseph's Academy – Richmond
St. Joseph – Trenton
St. Lawrence Catholic School
St. Linus Catholic
St. Mary Catholic – Royal Oak
St. Matthew Lutheran – Westland
St. Michael Catholic – Livonia
St. Michael Lutheran
St. Patrick Catholic – White Lake
St. Paul Ann Arbor – All Sites
St. Paul Lutheran – Northville
St. Peter Lutheran – Eastpointe
St. Peter Lutheran – Macomb
St. Peter's Lutheran – Richmond
St. Stephen Catholic – New Boston
St. Thecla Catholic Elementary
St. Valentine Catholic
St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center
St. William Catholic
Star International Academy
Star International Academy – George
Star International Academy – Hass
Starfish F.S. Cecil ECE Center
Starfish F.S. Central Ave. ECE Center
Starfish F.S. Covenant Head Start
Starfish F.S. Salvation Army ECE Center
Summit Academy North – Elementary
Summit Academy North – High
Summit Academy North – Middle
Tawheed Center of Detroit
Taylor Exemplar Academy
Taylor Prep High
Taylor School District
Temple Israel Early Childhood Center
The Academy for Business & Technology Elementary
The Dearborn Academy
Tipton Academy
Total Education Solutions / TES Therapy
Trenton Christian Preschool
Trenton Public Schools
Trillium Academy
Trinity Lutheran – Utica
Triumph Academy
Trix Academy
Troy School District
Tyrone Elementary
UM – Dearborn Early Childhood Education Center
University Learning Academy – Westland
Universal Academy – Detroit
Utica Community Schools
Van Buren Public Schools
Van Dyke Public Schools
Voyageur Academy
Voyageur College Prep
Walled Lake School District
Walton Charter Academy
Warren Consolidated Schools
Warren Woods Public Schools
Warrendale Charter Academy
Washington-Parks Academy
Washtenaw International High
Waterford Montessori Academy
Waterford School District
Wayne Metro Head Start – Dearborn S
Wayne Metro Head Start ACCESS
Wayne Metro Head Start – St. Albert
Wayne Metro Head Start – Hamtramck
Wayne Metro Head Start – Harper Woods
Wayne Metro Head Start – Highland Park
Wayne Metro Head Start – Taylor
Wayne Metro Head Start – Westland
Wayne-Westland Community Schools
West Bloomfield School District
West Highland Christian Academy
Westfield Charter Academy
Weston Prep Academy
Westwood Community Schools
Wixom Christian
Woodhaven-Brownstown Schools
Woodland Development Center
Wyandotte Public Schools
Ypsilanti Community Schools
Zion Lutheran – Monroe
Southeast Michigan
The following schools in Southeast Michigan will be closed on Jan 15, as per CBS News:
Boys and Girls Club – Eastpointe
Boys and Girls Club – Highland Park
Boys and Girls Club – Lloyd H Diehl
Canton Prep High School
Detroit Extravagant Academy
Dymond Designs Beauty School
Fostering Leadership Academy
Harper Woods CCI Center
HealthCall
Madison-Carver Academy
My First Schoolhouse
Oakland Community College – All Campuses
Seeds of Knowledge
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Academy
St. Paul Lutheran – Northville
Starfish F.S. Westwood ECE Center
The Academy of Business and Technology – Elementary
Voyageur Academy
Wayne Metro Head Start – Taylor
Wayne Metro Head Start – Westland
Algonac Community Schools [Child Care Open]
Allen Park Public Schools
Almont Community Schools
Anchor Bay School District
Ann Arbor Public Schools
Armada Area Schools
Avondale School District
Bedford Public Schools
Berkley School District
Birmingham Public Schools
Bloomfield Hills Schools
Capac Community Schools
Center Line Public Schools
Chelsea School District
Chippewa Valley School District
Clarenceville School District
Clawson Public Schools
Clintondale Community Schools
Crestwood School District
Dearborn Heights School District #7
Dearborn Public Schools
Detroit Community Schools (CHARTER) [No PM Activities]
Detroit Public Schools
Dexter Community Schools [Child Care Open]
East China School District
Eastpointe Community Schools
Ecorse Public Schools
Farmington Public Schools
Ferndale Public Schools
Fitzgerald Public Schools
Flat Rock Community Schools
Fraser Public Schools
Garden City Public Schools
Grosse Ile Township Schools
Grosse Pointe Public Schools
Hamtramck Public Schools
Harper Woods School District
Hazel Park Community Schools
Huron School District
Huron Valley Schools
L’Anse Creuse Public Schools
Lake Shore Public Schools
Lakeview Public Schools (Macomb)
Lamphere Public Schools
Lincoln Consolidated Schools
Lincoln Park Public Schools
Livonia Public Schools
Madison District Public Schools – Oakland
Marysville Public Schools
Melvindale-N Allen Park Schools
Memphis Community Schools
Milan Area Schools
Monroe Public Schools
Mt Clemens Community Schools
New Haven Community Schools
Northville Public School District
Novi Community School District
Oak Park Schools
Plymouth-Canton Community Schools
Pontiac School District
Port Huron School District
Richmond Community Schools
Riverview School District
Rochester Community Schools
Romeo Community Schools
Romulus Community Schools
Roseville Community Schools [No PM Activities]
Royal Oak School District
Saline Area Schools
South Lake Schools
South Lyon Community Schools
South Redford School District
Southfield Public Schools [No PM Activities]
Southgate Community Schools
Taylor School District
Trenton Public Schools
Troy School District
Utica Community Schools
Van Buren Public Schools
Van Dyke Public Schools
Walled Lake School District
Warren Consolidated Schools
Warren Woods Public Schools
Waterford School District
Wayne-Westland Community Schools
West Bloomfield School District
Westwood Community Schools [No PM Activities]
Woodhaven-Brownstown Schools
Wyandotte Public Schools
Ypsilanti Community Schools
Angel’s Corner Center
Creative Employment – Anchorville
Creative Employment – Pontiac
Life Skills Bright Futures
Milford Montessori
Second Home Child Center
Social Resources Macomb
Trenton Christian Preschool
Washtenaw International High
American International Academy District
Barber Preparatory Academy
Beacon Elementary
Early College Alliance – Eastern
Guidance Center – Belleville Head Start
Guidance Center – Lincoln Park Head Start
Guidance Center – River Rouge Head Start
Guidance Center – Romulus Head Start
Guidance Center – Taylor Head Start
Harper Woods High School
Harper Woods Middle School
International Academy of Macomb
Ivywood Classical Academy
Life Enrichment Academy – Monroe
Life Enrichment Academy – Ypsilanti
Little Turtle Preschool
Macomb ISD – Special Ed Programs
MCISD Education Center / Transportation Center
Michigan Collegiate
Momentum Academy
Morning Star ELC
Redford Union School District
Starfish F.S. Crestwood ECE Center
Starfish F.S. Hiveley ECE Center
Starfish F.S. Livonia ECE Center
Starfish F.S. Marygrove Head Start
Starfish F.S. Salvation Army ECE Center
Starfish F.S. Thorne ECE Center
Starfish F.S. Plymouth/Canton ECE Center
Total Education Solutions – Therapy
Trix Academy
Tyrone Elementary
Wayne Metro Art Space
Westfield Charter Academy
Aim High School
Ann Arbor Academy
Arbor Prep High
Arc Dearborn
Arc of Macomb County [Staff Must Report]
ASA Higher Learning Prep
Assumption Center
Assumption Nursery
Austin Catholic High School
Bethlehem Lutheran Early Learning
Beverly Hills Academy
Bishop Foley Catholic High
Brookfield Academy – Rochester
Brookfield Academy – Troy
Brookfield Academy – West Bloomfield
Cabrini Elementary & Middle
Cardinal Mooney Catholic High
Center Line Prep Academy
Charlotte Mason Community
Christ Our Saviour Lutheran
Christ the King Lutheran – Southgate [No PM Activities]
Community Enterprises of St. Clair
Cook’s Academy
Cranbrook – All Schools
Crescent Academy International
Crown of Life Lutheran
Crown of Life Preschool – Rochester
Dearborn Early Learning Center
DeLaSalle Collegiate High
Detroit Catholic Central High
Detroit Christian Schools
Detroit Country Day – All
Detroit Cristo Rey High
Detroit Innovation Academy
Detroit Waldorf School
Divine Child Elementary
Divine Child High
Doughty Montessori
Emmanuel Lutheran
Faith Christian – Clinton Township
Faxon Academy
First Friends Montessori
Fr. Gabriel Richard High
Gesu Elementary [No PM Activities]
Guardian Angels Catholic
Holy Cross Catholic
Holy Family Regional North
Holy Family Regional South
Holy Ghost Lutheran
Holy Redeemer Elementary
Hope Christian Academy
Immaculate Conception Catholic – Warren
Immaculate Conception Elementary – Ira
Immanuel Lutheran – Macomb
Lakecrest Baptist
Life Enrichment Academy – New Haven
Life Enrichment Academy – Shelby Township
Life Enrichment Academy – Warren
Life Skills Opportunities
Lutheran High – North
Lutheran High – Westland
Maria Montessori Center
Marian High
Mercy High
Michigan Islamic Academy
Michigan Math and Science Academy
Michigan Montessori Children’s Academy
Montessori Child Development Center
Montessori Children’s Academy – Clinton
Most Holy Trinity Elementary
My Baby And Me
New Gateways Inc
Northstar Montessori Preschool
Northville Christian
Novi Christian Academy
Our Lady of Good Counsel – Plymouth
Our Lady of Refuge
Our Lady of Victory
Our Lady Star of the Sea
Our Shepherd Lutheran School
PACE Academy
Parkway Christian
Peace Lutheran – Livonia
Plymouth Christian Academy
Plymouth Scholars Charter Academy
Premiere Preschool – Welch
Rochester Hills Christian
Roots Montessori School
Sacred Heart – Dearborn
Saint Catherine of Siena Academy
Schoolhouse Montessori – Canton
Schoolhouse Montessori – Troy
Servicar – South Oakland
Shrine Catholic Grade
Shrine Catholic High & Academy
South Pointe Scholars
Southfield Christian
Spanish For Toddlers
Spark’s Little Learners Academy
St. Anne Catholic
St. Anselm Catholic
St. Augustine Catholic
St. Fabian Catholic
St. Hugo of the Hills [No PM Activities]
St. Joan of Arc Catholic
St. John Lutheran – Fraser
St. John Lutheran – Rochester
St. John Paul II Classical Catholic
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran – New Boston
St. Joseph’s Academy – Ray Township
St. Joseph – Trenton
St. Lawrence Catholic School
St. Linus Catholic
St. Mary Catholic – Royal Oak
St. Matthew Lutheran – Westland
St. Michael Catholic – Livonia
St. Michael Lutheran
St. Patrick Catholic – White Lake
St. Paul – Ann Arbor (All Sites)
St. Peter Lutheran – Eastpointe
St. Peter Lutheran – Macomb
St. Peter’s Lutheran – Richmond
St. Stephen Catholic – New Boston
St. Thecla Catholic Elementary
St. Valentine Catholic
St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center
St. William Catholic
Starfish F.S. Fort Street ECE Center
Tawheed Center of Detroit
Temple Israel Early Childhood Center
Trinity Lutheran – Utica
UM – Dearborn Early Childhood Education Center
United Children Head Start
University Liggett
Wayne Metro Head Start – Dearborn S
Wayne Metro Head Start – ACCESS
Wayne Metro Head Start – St. Albert [Closed Mon]
Wayne Metro Head Start – Hamtramck
Wayne Metro Head Start – Harper Woods
Wayne Metro Head Start – Highland Park
West Highland Christian Academy [No PM Activities]
Wixom Christian
Zion Lutheran – Monroe
ABT High
Achieve Charter Academy
Advanced Technology Academy
Alex-Marie Manoogian
Am Montessori Academy – Upper
Am Montessori Academy – Lower
Arts Academy in the Woods
Blue Water Choices
Branch Line School
Bridge Academy East
Bridge Academy West
Caniff Liberty Academy
Canton Charter Academy
Central Academy
Cesar Chavez High
Cesar Chavez Middle
Cesar Chavez – Martin
Cesar Chavez – Vernor
Commonwealth Community Development Academy
Cornerstone Jefferson – Douglas
Covenant House Academy – Detroit
Creative Montessori Academy [Closed Wed]
Crescent Academy
David Ellis Academy – West Redford
David Ellis Academy – Detroit
Detroit Achievement Academy
Detroit Enterprise Academy
Detroit Leadership Academy – Virgil
Detroit Leadership Academy – High School
Detroit Merit Charter Academy
Detroit Premier Academy
Detroit Prep
Detroit Public Safety Academy
Dove Academy of Detroit
East Arbor Academy
East Shore – Leadership Academy
Eaton Academy
Flagship Charter Academy
FlexTech High School – Novi
Four Corners Montessori Academy
Frontier International Academy – Detroit
George Crockett Academy
George Washington Carver Academy
Global Heights Academy
Grand River Academy
Great Lakes Academy
Hamtramck Academy
Hanley International Academy
Henry Ford Academy – Dearborn
Hope Academy
Hope of Detroit Academy [No PM Activities]
Huron Academy
Inkster Preparatory Academy [No PM Activities]
Jalen Rose Leadership Academy
Keys Grace Academy
Keystone Academy
KIPP Detroit Imani Academy
Landmark Academy
Legacy Charter Academy
Lincoln-King Academy
MacDowell Preparatory Academy
Macomb Academy [Closed Mon]
Macomb Montessori Academy
Merritt Academy
Metro Charter Academy [No PM Activities]
Metropolitan SDA Junior Academy
Mt. Clemens Montessori Academy
Multicultural Academy
New Dawn Academy
Noor International Academy
Oakland International Academy – Elementary
Oakland International Academy – High
Oakland International Academy – Middle
Oakside Scholars Charter Academy
Old Redford Academy – Elementary – Detroit
Old Redford Academy – High
Old Redford Academy – Middle
Pathways Academy
Pembroke Academy
Pontiac Academy for Excellence
Prevail Academy
Quest Charter Academy
Reach Charter Academy
Regent Park Scholars Academy
Rising Stars Academy
SER YouthBuild Learning Academy – East
SER YouthBuild Learning Academy – West
South Arbor Academy
South Canton Scholars Academy
St. Clair TEC
Star International Academy – Canton
Star International Academy – George
Star International Academy – Hass
Starfish F.S. Covenant House ECE Center
Starfish F.S. Cecil ECE Center
Starfish F.S. Central Ave ECE Center
Summit Academy North – Elementary
Summit Academy North – High
Summit Academy North – Middle
Taylor Exemplar Academy
Taylor Prep High
The Dearborn Academy
Tipton Academy
Trillium Academy
Triumph Academy
Univ Learning Academy – Westland
Universal Academy – Detroit
Voyageur College Prep
Walton Charter Academy
Warrendale Charter Academy
Washington-Parks Academy
Waterford Montessori Academy
West Village Academy
Weston Prep Academy
Woodland Development Center
Tennessee
Some school districts in Middle Tennessee will have a delayed start or will be closed on Jan 15. Here’s a list, as reported by WZTV:
Cumberland County Schools - Two-hour delay
Grundy County Schools - Two-hour delay