Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    School closings on Jan 14 & 15: List of schools closed in Tennessee and Michigan due to snowfall

    Severe winter conditions led to school closures across Michigan and Middle Tennessee. Check out the lists.

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 12:17 PM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Winter weather continues to affect parts of the US., with heavy snowfall in Michigan and freezing temperatures in Middle Tennessee prompting numerous school closures on January 14 and 15. Students, parents, and staff are urged to check school communications before heading out.

    In Southeast Michigan, the snowstorm began Wednesday afternoon, per local time, and left roads slick and traffic slow. (Unsplash/ Representational)
    In Southeast Michigan, the snowstorm began Wednesday afternoon, per local time, and left roads slick and traffic slow. (Unsplash/ Representational)

    In Southeast Michigan, the snowstorm that began Wednesday afternoon, per local time, left roads slick and traffic slow, leading many school districts and individual schools to announce closures for safety reasons.

    CBS News reported that the region experienced continued snowfall throughout the afternoon, with wind chills making it feel even colder. Meanwhile, in Middle Tennessee, several districts opted for delayed starts or closures in response to bitterly cold temperatures, according to WZTV.

    Also Read: New York weather: Essex County under alert as 'lake-enhanced snowband’ causes heavy snowfall; how much snow is expected?

    Michigan school closures

    According to Fox2 Detroit, the following schools in Metro Detroit are closed on Jan 14:

    Metro Detroit

    ABT High

    Achieve Charter Academy

    Advanced Technology Academy

    Aim High School

    Alex-Marie Manoogian

    Algonac Community Schools

    Allen Park Public Schools

    Almont Community Schools

    Am Montessori Academy Upper

    Am Montessori Academy Lower

    American International Academy District

    Anchor Bay School District

    Angel's Corner Center

    Arbor Prep High

    Arc Dearborn

    Armada Area Schools

    Arts Academy in the Woods

    Assumption Center

    Assumption Nursery

    Avondale School District

    Barber Preparatory Academy

    Beacon Elementary

    Bedford Public Schools

    Berkley School District

    Bethlehem Lutheran Early Learning

    Beverly Hills Academy

    Birmingham Public Schools

    Bishop Foley Catholic High

    Bloomfield Hills Schools

    Blue Water Choices

    Branch Line School

    Bridge Academy East

    Bridge Academy West

    Brookfield Academy – Rochester

    Brookfield Academy – Troy

    Brookfield Academy – West Bloomfield

    Cabrini Elementary & Middle

    Caniff Liberty Academy

    Canton Charter Academy

    Canton Prep High School

    Capac Community Schools

    Cardinal Mooney Catholic High

    Center Line Prep Academy

    Center Line Public Schools

    Central Academy

    Cesar Chavez High

    Cesar Chavez Middle

    Cesar Chavez-Martin

    Cesar Chavez-Vernor

    Chelsea School District

    Chippewa Valley School District

    Christ Our Saviour Lutheran

    Christ the King Lutheran – Southgate

    Clarenceville School District

    Clawson Public Schools

    Clintondale Community Schools

    Community Enterprises of St. Clair

    Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglas

    Covenant House Academy School District – Detroit

    Cranbrook – All Schools

    Creative Employment Anchorville

    Creative Employment Pontiac

    Creative Montessori Academy

    Crescent Academy International

    Crescent Academy

    Crestwood School District

    Crown of Life Lutheran

    Crown of Life Preschool – Rochester

    David Ellis Academy West – Redford

    David Ellis Academy – Detroit

    Dearborn Early Learning Center

    Dearborn Heights School District #7

    Dearborn Public Schools

    Detroit Achievement Academy

    Detroit Catholic Central High

    Detroit Community Schools (Charter)

    Detroit Country Day – All

    Detroit Cristo Rey High

    Detroit Innovation Academy

    Detroit Leadership Academy High School

    Detroit Leadership Academy – Virgil

    Detroit Merit Charter Academy

    Detroit Prep

    Detroit Public Safety Academy

    Detroit Public Schools

    Detroit Waldorf School

    Dexter Community Schools

    Divine Child Elementary

    Divine Child High

    Dove Academy of Detroit

    Dymond Designs Beauty School

    Early College Alliance – Eastern

    East Arbor Academy

    East China School District

    East Shore – Leadership Academy

    Eastpointe Community Schools

    Eaton Academy

    Ecorse Public Schools

    Emmanuel Lutheran

    Faith Christian – Clinton Twp

    Farmington Public Schools

    Faxon Academy

    Ferndale Public Schools

    First Friends Montessori

    Fitzgerald Public Schools

    Flagship Charter Academy

    Flat Rock Community Schools

    Fostering Leadership Academy

    Four Corners Montessori Academy

    Fraser Public Schools

    Frontier International Academy Detroit

    Garden City Public Schools

    George Crockett Academy

    George Washington Carver Academy

    Gesu Elementary

    Global Heights Academy

    Grand River Academy

    Great Lakes Academy

    Grosse Ile Township Schools

    Grosse Pointe Public Schools

    Guidance Center – Belleville Head Start

    Guidance Center – Lincoln Park Head Start

    Guidance Center – River Rouge Head Start

    Guidance Center – Romulus Head Start

    Guidance Center – Taylor Head Start

    Hamtramck Academy

    Hamtramck Public Schools

    Hanley International Academy

    Harper Woods CCI Center

    Harper Woods High School

    Harper Woods Middle School

    Harper Woods School District

    Hazel Park Community Schools

    HealthCall

    Henry Ford Academy – Dearborn

    Holy Cross Catholic

    Holy Family Regional North

    Holy Family Regional South

    Holy Ghost Lutheran

    Holy Redeemer Elementary

    Hope Academy

    Hope Christian Academy

    Hope of Detroit Academy

    Huron Academy

    Huron School District

    Huron Valley Schools

    Immaculate Conception Catholic – Warren

    Immaculate Conception Elementary – Ira

    Immanuel Lutheran – Macomb

    Inkster Preparatory Academy

    International Academy of Macomb

    Ivywood Classical Academy

    Keys Grace Academy

    Keystone Academy

    KIPP Detroit Imani Academy

    L’Anse Creuse Public Schools

    Lake Shore Public Schools

    Lakeview Public Schools (Macomb)

    Lamphere Public Schools

    Landmark Academy

    Legacy Charter Academy

    Life Enrichment Academy – Monroe

    Life Enrichment Academy – New Haven

    Life Enrichment Academy – Shelby Twp

    Life Enrichment Academy – Warren

    Life Enrichment Academy – Ypsilanti

    Life Skills Bright Futures

    Life Skills Opportunities

    Lincoln Consolidated Schools

    Lincoln Park Public Schools

    Lincoln-King Academy

    Little Turtle Preschool

    Livonia Public Schools

    Lutheran High – North

    Lutheran High – Westland

    MacDowell Preparatory Academy

    Macomb Academy

    Macomb ISD – Special Ed Programs

    Macomb Montessori Academy

    Madison District Public Schools – Oakland

    Madison-Carver Academy

    Maria Montessori Center

    Marian High

    Marysville Public Schools

    MCISD Education Center / Transportation Center

    Melvindale-N Allen Park Schools

    Memphis Community Schools

    Mercy High

    Merritt Academy

    Metro Charter Academy

    Metropolitan SDA Junior Academy

    Michigan Collegiate

    Michigan Math and Science Academy

    Michigan Montessori Children’s Academy

    Milan Area Schools

    Momentum Academy

    Monroe Public Schools

    Montessori Child Development Center

    Montessori Children’s Academy – Clinton

    Most Holy Trinity Elementary

    Mt Clemens Community Schools

    Mt. Clemens Montessori Academy

    Multicultural Academy

    My Baby And Me

    My First Schoolhouse

    New Dawn Academy

    New Gateways Inc

    New Haven Community Schools

    Noor International Academy

    Northstar Montessori Preschool

    Northville Christian

    Northville Public School District

    Novi Christian Academy

    Novi Community School District

    Oak Park Schools

    Oakland International Academy – Elementary

    Oakland International Academy – High

    Oakland International Academy – Middle

    Oakside Scholars Charter Academy

    Old Redford Academy Elementary – Detroit

    Old Redford Academy High

    Old Redford Academy Middle

    Our Lady of Good Counsel – Plymouth

    Our Lady of Victory

    Our Shepherd Lutheran School

    PACE Academy

    Parkway Christian

    Pathways Academy

    Peace Lutheran – Livonia

    Pembroke Academy

    Plymouth Christian Academy

    Plymouth Scholars Charter Academy

    Plymouth-Canton Community Schools

    Pontiac Academy for Excellence

    Pontiac School District

    Port Huron Area School District

    Prevail Academy

    Quest Charter Academy

    Redford Union School District

    Regent Park Scholars Academy

    Richmond Community Schools

    Rising Stars Academy

    Riverview School District

    Rochester Community Schools

    Romeo Community Schools

    Romulus Community Schools

    Roots Montessori School

    Roseville Community Schools

    Royal Oak School District

    Saint Catherine of Siena Academy

    Saline Area Schools

    Schoolhouse Montessori – Canton

    Schoolhouse Montessori – Troy

    Second Home Child Center

    Seeds of Knowledge

    SER YouthBuild Learning Academy East

    SER YouthBuild Learning Academy West

    Servicar – South Oakland

    Shrine Catholic Grade

    Shrine Catholic High & Academy

    Social Resources Macomb

    South Arbor Academy

    South Canton Scholars Academy

    South Lake Schools

    South Lyon Community Schools

    South Pointe Scholars

    South Redford School District

    Southfield Christian

    Southfield Public Schools

    Southgate Community Schools

    Spanish For Toddlers

    Spark's Little Learners Academy

    St. Anne Catholic

    St. Anselm Catholic

    St. Augustine Catholic

    St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Academy

    St. Clair TEC

    St. Fabian Catholic

    St. Joan of Arc Catholic

    St. John Lutheran – Fraser

    St. John Paul II Classical Catholic

    St. John's Evangelical Lutheran – New Boston

    St. Joseph's Academy – Richmond

    St. Joseph – Trenton

    St. Lawrence Catholic School

    St. Linus Catholic

    St. Mary Catholic – Royal Oak

    St. Matthew Lutheran – Westland

    St. Michael Catholic – Livonia

    St. Michael Lutheran

    St. Patrick Catholic – White Lake

    St. Paul Ann Arbor – All Sites

    St. Paul Lutheran – Northville

    St. Peter Lutheran – Eastpointe

    St. Peter Lutheran – Macomb

    St. Peter's Lutheran – Richmond

    St. Stephen Catholic – New Boston

    St. Thecla Catholic Elementary

    St. Valentine Catholic

    St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center

    St. William Catholic

    Star International Academy

    Star International Academy – George

    Star International Academy – Hass

    Starfish F.S. Cecil ECE Center

    Starfish F.S. Central Ave. ECE Center

    Starfish F.S. Covenant Head Start

    Starfish F.S. Salvation Army ECE Center

    Summit Academy North – Elementary

    Summit Academy North – High

    Summit Academy North – Middle

    Tawheed Center of Detroit

    Taylor Exemplar Academy

    Taylor Prep High

    Taylor School District

    Temple Israel Early Childhood Center

    The Academy for Business & Technology Elementary

    The Dearborn Academy

    Tipton Academy

    Total Education Solutions / TES Therapy

    Trenton Christian Preschool

    Trenton Public Schools

    Trillium Academy

    Trinity Lutheran – Utica

    Triumph Academy

    Trix Academy

    Troy School District

    Tyrone Elementary

    UM – Dearborn Early Childhood Education Center

    University Learning Academy – Westland

    Universal Academy – Detroit

    Utica Community Schools

    Van Buren Public Schools

    Van Dyke Public Schools

    Voyageur Academy

    Voyageur College Prep

    Walled Lake School District

    Walton Charter Academy

    Warren Consolidated Schools

    Warren Woods Public Schools

    Warrendale Charter Academy

    Washington-Parks Academy

    Washtenaw International High

    Waterford Montessori Academy

    Waterford School District

    Wayne Metro Head Start – Dearborn S

    Wayne Metro Head Start ACCESS

    Wayne Metro Head Start – St. Albert

    Wayne Metro Head Start – Hamtramck

    Wayne Metro Head Start – Harper Woods

    Wayne Metro Head Start – Highland Park

    Wayne Metro Head Start – Taylor

    Wayne Metro Head Start – Westland

    Wayne-Westland Community Schools

    West Bloomfield School District

    West Highland Christian Academy

    Westfield Charter Academy

    Weston Prep Academy

    Westwood Community Schools

    Wixom Christian

    Woodhaven-Brownstown Schools

    Woodland Development Center

    Wyandotte Public Schools

    Ypsilanti Community Schools

    Zion Lutheran – Monroe

    Southeast Michigan

    The following schools in Southeast Michigan will be closed on Jan 15, as per CBS News:

    Boys and Girls Club – Eastpointe

    Boys and Girls Club – Highland Park

    Boys and Girls Club – Lloyd H Diehl

    Canton Prep High School

    Detroit Extravagant Academy

    Dymond Designs Beauty School

    Fostering Leadership Academy

    Harper Woods CCI Center

    HealthCall

    Madison-Carver Academy

    My First Schoolhouse

    Oakland Community College – All Campuses

    Seeds of Knowledge

    St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Academy

    St. Paul Lutheran – Northville

    Starfish F.S. Westwood ECE Center

    The Academy of Business and Technology – Elementary

    Voyageur Academy

    Wayne Metro Head Start – Taylor

    Wayne Metro Head Start – Westland

    Algonac Community Schools [Child Care Open]

    Allen Park Public Schools

    Almont Community Schools

    Anchor Bay School District

    Ann Arbor Public Schools

    Armada Area Schools

    Avondale School District

    Bedford Public Schools

    Berkley School District

    Birmingham Public Schools

    Bloomfield Hills Schools

    Capac Community Schools

    Center Line Public Schools

    Chelsea School District

    Chippewa Valley School District

    Clarenceville School District

    Clawson Public Schools

    Clintondale Community Schools

    Crestwood School District

    Dearborn Heights School District #7

    Dearborn Public Schools

    Detroit Community Schools (CHARTER) [No PM Activities]

    Detroit Public Schools

    Dexter Community Schools [Child Care Open]

    East China School District

    Eastpointe Community Schools

    Ecorse Public Schools

    Farmington Public Schools

    Ferndale Public Schools

    Fitzgerald Public Schools

    Flat Rock Community Schools

    Fraser Public Schools

    Garden City Public Schools

    Grosse Ile Township Schools

    Grosse Pointe Public Schools

    Hamtramck Public Schools

    Harper Woods School District

    Hazel Park Community Schools

    Huron School District

    Huron Valley Schools

    L’Anse Creuse Public Schools

    Lake Shore Public Schools

    Lakeview Public Schools (Macomb)

    Lamphere Public Schools

    Lincoln Consolidated Schools

    Lincoln Park Public Schools

    Livonia Public Schools

    Madison District Public Schools – Oakland

    Marysville Public Schools

    Melvindale-N Allen Park Schools

    Memphis Community Schools

    Milan Area Schools

    Monroe Public Schools

    Mt Clemens Community Schools

    New Haven Community Schools

    Northville Public School District

    Novi Community School District

    Oak Park Schools

    Plymouth-Canton Community Schools

    Pontiac School District

    Port Huron School District

    Richmond Community Schools

    Riverview School District

    Rochester Community Schools

    Romeo Community Schools

    Romulus Community Schools

    Roseville Community Schools [No PM Activities]

    Royal Oak School District

    Saline Area Schools

    South Lake Schools

    South Lyon Community Schools

    South Redford School District

    Southfield Public Schools [No PM Activities]

    Southgate Community Schools

    Taylor School District

    Trenton Public Schools

    Troy School District

    Utica Community Schools

    Van Buren Public Schools

    Van Dyke Public Schools

    Walled Lake School District

    Warren Consolidated Schools

    Warren Woods Public Schools

    Waterford School District

    Wayne-Westland Community Schools

    West Bloomfield School District

    Westwood Community Schools [No PM Activities]

    Woodhaven-Brownstown Schools

    Wyandotte Public Schools

    Ypsilanti Community Schools

    Angel’s Corner Center

    Creative Employment – Anchorville

    Creative Employment – Pontiac

    Life Skills Bright Futures

    Milford Montessori

    Second Home Child Center

    Social Resources Macomb

    Trenton Christian Preschool

    Washtenaw International High

    American International Academy District

    Barber Preparatory Academy

    Beacon Elementary

    Early College Alliance – Eastern

    Guidance Center – Belleville Head Start

    Guidance Center – Lincoln Park Head Start

    Guidance Center – River Rouge Head Start

    Guidance Center – Romulus Head Start

    Guidance Center – Taylor Head Start

    Harper Woods High School

    Harper Woods Middle School

    International Academy of Macomb

    Ivywood Classical Academy

    Life Enrichment Academy – Monroe

    Life Enrichment Academy – Ypsilanti

    Little Turtle Preschool

    Macomb ISD – Special Ed Programs

    MCISD Education Center / Transportation Center

    Michigan Collegiate

    Momentum Academy

    Morning Star ELC

    Redford Union School District

    Starfish F.S. Crestwood ECE Center

    Starfish F.S. Hiveley ECE Center

    Starfish F.S. Livonia ECE Center

    Starfish F.S. Marygrove Head Start

    Starfish F.S. Salvation Army ECE Center

    Starfish F.S. Thorne ECE Center

    Starfish F.S. Plymouth/Canton ECE Center

    Total Education Solutions – Therapy

    Trix Academy

    Tyrone Elementary

    Wayne Metro Art Space

    Westfield Charter Academy

    Aim High School

    Ann Arbor Academy

    Arbor Prep High

    Arc Dearborn

    Arc of Macomb County [Staff Must Report]

    ASA Higher Learning Prep

    Assumption Center

    Assumption Nursery

    Austin Catholic High School

    Bethlehem Lutheran Early Learning

    Beverly Hills Academy

    Bishop Foley Catholic High

    Brookfield Academy – Rochester

    Brookfield Academy – Troy

    Brookfield Academy – West Bloomfield

    Cabrini Elementary & Middle

    Cardinal Mooney Catholic High

    Center Line Prep Academy

    Charlotte Mason Community

    Christ Our Saviour Lutheran

    Christ the King Lutheran – Southgate [No PM Activities]

    Community Enterprises of St. Clair

    Cook’s Academy

    Cranbrook – All Schools

    Crescent Academy International

    Crown of Life Lutheran

    Crown of Life Preschool – Rochester

    Dearborn Early Learning Center

    DeLaSalle Collegiate High

    Detroit Catholic Central High

    Detroit Christian Schools

    Detroit Country Day – All

    Detroit Cristo Rey High

    Detroit Innovation Academy

    Detroit Waldorf School

    Divine Child Elementary

    Divine Child High

    Doughty Montessori

    Emmanuel Lutheran

    Faith Christian – Clinton Township

    Faxon Academy

    First Friends Montessori

    Fr. Gabriel Richard High

    Gesu Elementary [No PM Activities]

    Guardian Angels Catholic

    Holy Cross Catholic

    Holy Family Regional North

    Holy Family Regional South

    Holy Ghost Lutheran

    Holy Redeemer Elementary

    Hope Christian Academy

    Immaculate Conception Catholic – Warren

    Immaculate Conception Elementary – Ira

    Immanuel Lutheran – Macomb

    Lakecrest Baptist

    Life Enrichment Academy – New Haven

    Life Enrichment Academy – Shelby Township

    Life Enrichment Academy – Warren

    Life Skills Opportunities

    Lutheran High – North

    Lutheran High – Westland

    Maria Montessori Center

    Marian High

    Mercy High

    Michigan Islamic Academy

    Michigan Math and Science Academy

    Michigan Montessori Children’s Academy

    Montessori Child Development Center

    Montessori Children’s Academy – Clinton

    Most Holy Trinity Elementary

    My Baby And Me

    New Gateways Inc

    Northstar Montessori Preschool

    Northville Christian

    Novi Christian Academy

    Our Lady of Good Counsel – Plymouth

    Our Lady of Refuge

    Our Lady of Victory

    Our Lady Star of the Sea

    Our Shepherd Lutheran School

    PACE Academy

    Parkway Christian

    Peace Lutheran – Livonia

    Plymouth Christian Academy

    Plymouth Scholars Charter Academy

    Premiere Preschool – Welch

    Rochester Hills Christian

    Roots Montessori School

    Sacred Heart – Dearborn

    Saint Catherine of Siena Academy

    Schoolhouse Montessori – Canton

    Schoolhouse Montessori – Troy

    Servicar – South Oakland

    Shrine Catholic Grade

    Shrine Catholic High & Academy

    South Pointe Scholars

    Southfield Christian

    Spanish For Toddlers

    Spark’s Little Learners Academy

    St. Anne Catholic

    St. Anselm Catholic

    St. Augustine Catholic

    St. Fabian Catholic

    St. Hugo of the Hills [No PM Activities]

    St. Joan of Arc Catholic

    St. John Lutheran – Fraser

    St. John Lutheran – Rochester

    St. John Paul II Classical Catholic

    St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran – New Boston

    St. Joseph’s Academy – Ray Township

    St. Joseph – Trenton

    St. Lawrence Catholic School

    St. Linus Catholic

    St. Mary Catholic – Royal Oak

    St. Matthew Lutheran – Westland

    St. Michael Catholic – Livonia

    St. Michael Lutheran

    St. Patrick Catholic – White Lake

    St. Paul – Ann Arbor (All Sites)

    St. Peter Lutheran – Eastpointe

    St. Peter Lutheran – Macomb

    St. Peter’s Lutheran – Richmond

    St. Stephen Catholic – New Boston

    St. Thecla Catholic Elementary

    St. Valentine Catholic

    St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center

    St. William Catholic

    Starfish F.S. Fort Street ECE Center

    Tawheed Center of Detroit

    Temple Israel Early Childhood Center

    Trinity Lutheran – Utica

    UM – Dearborn Early Childhood Education Center

    United Children Head Start

    University Liggett

    Wayne Metro Head Start – Dearborn S

    Wayne Metro Head Start – ACCESS

    Wayne Metro Head Start – St. Albert [Closed Mon]

    Wayne Metro Head Start – Hamtramck

    Wayne Metro Head Start – Harper Woods

    Wayne Metro Head Start – Highland Park

    West Highland Christian Academy [No PM Activities]

    Wixom Christian

    Zion Lutheran – Monroe

    ABT High

    Achieve Charter Academy

    Advanced Technology Academy

    Alex-Marie Manoogian

    Am Montessori Academy – Upper

    Am Montessori Academy – Lower

    Arts Academy in the Woods

    Blue Water Choices

    Branch Line School

    Bridge Academy East

    Bridge Academy West

    Caniff Liberty Academy

    Canton Charter Academy

    Central Academy

    Cesar Chavez High

    Cesar Chavez Middle

    Cesar Chavez – Martin

    Cesar Chavez – Vernor

    Commonwealth Community Development Academy

    Cornerstone Jefferson – Douglas

    Covenant House Academy – Detroit

    Creative Montessori Academy [Closed Wed]

    Crescent Academy

    David Ellis Academy – West Redford

    David Ellis Academy – Detroit

    Detroit Achievement Academy

    Detroit Enterprise Academy

    Detroit Leadership Academy – Virgil

    Detroit Leadership Academy – High School

    Detroit Merit Charter Academy

    Detroit Premier Academy

    Detroit Prep

    Detroit Public Safety Academy

    Dove Academy of Detroit

    East Arbor Academy

    East Shore – Leadership Academy

    Eaton Academy

    Flagship Charter Academy

    FlexTech High School – Novi

    Four Corners Montessori Academy

    Frontier International Academy – Detroit

    George Crockett Academy

    George Washington Carver Academy

    Global Heights Academy

    Grand River Academy

    Great Lakes Academy

    Hamtramck Academy

    Hanley International Academy

    Henry Ford Academy – Dearborn

    Hope Academy

    Hope of Detroit Academy [No PM Activities]

    Huron Academy

    Inkster Preparatory Academy [No PM Activities]

    Jalen Rose Leadership Academy

    Keys Grace Academy

    Keystone Academy

    KIPP Detroit Imani Academy

    Landmark Academy

    Legacy Charter Academy

    Lincoln-King Academy

    MacDowell Preparatory Academy

    Macomb Academy [Closed Mon]

    Macomb Montessori Academy

    Merritt Academy

    Metro Charter Academy [No PM Activities]

    Metropolitan SDA Junior Academy

    Mt. Clemens Montessori Academy

    Multicultural Academy

    New Dawn Academy

    Noor International Academy

    Oakland International Academy – Elementary

    Oakland International Academy – High

    Oakland International Academy – Middle

    Oakside Scholars Charter Academy

    Old Redford Academy – Elementary – Detroit

    Old Redford Academy – High

    Old Redford Academy – Middle

    Pathways Academy

    Pembroke Academy

    Pontiac Academy for Excellence

    Prevail Academy

    Quest Charter Academy

    Reach Charter Academy

    Regent Park Scholars Academy

    Rising Stars Academy

    SER YouthBuild Learning Academy – East

    SER YouthBuild Learning Academy – West

    South Arbor Academy

    South Canton Scholars Academy

    St. Clair TEC

    Star International Academy – Canton

    Star International Academy – George

    Star International Academy – Hass

    Starfish F.S. Covenant House ECE Center

    Starfish F.S. Cecil ECE Center

    Starfish F.S. Central Ave ECE Center

    Summit Academy North – Elementary

    Summit Academy North – High

    Summit Academy North – Middle

    Taylor Exemplar Academy

    Taylor Prep High

    The Dearborn Academy

    Tipton Academy

    Trillium Academy

    Triumph Academy

    Univ Learning Academy – Westland

    Universal Academy – Detroit

    Voyageur College Prep

    Walton Charter Academy

    Warrendale Charter Academy

    Washington-Parks Academy

    Waterford Montessori Academy

    West Village Academy

    Weston Prep Academy

    Woodland Development Center

    Tennessee

    Some school districts in Middle Tennessee will have a delayed start or will be closed on Jan 15. Here’s a list, as reported by WZTV:

    Cumberland County Schools - Two-hour delay

    Grundy County Schools - Two-hour delay

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/School Closings On Jan 14 & 15: List Of Schools Closed In Tennessee And Michigan Due To Snowfall
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes