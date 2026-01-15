School closings on Jan 14 & 15: List of schools closed in Tennessee and Michigan due to snowfall

Winter weather continues to affect parts of the US., with heavy snowfall in Michigan and freezing temperatures in Middle Tennessee prompting numerous school closures on January 14 and 15. Students, parents, and staff are urged to check school communications before heading out. In Southeast Michigan, the snowstorm began Wednesday afternoon, per local time, and left roads slick and traffic slow. (Unsplash/ Representational)

In Southeast Michigan, the snowstorm that began Wednesday afternoon, per local time, left roads slick and traffic slow, leading many school districts and individual schools to announce closures for safety reasons.

CBS News reported that the region experienced continued snowfall throughout the afternoon, with wind chills making it feel even colder. Meanwhile, in Middle Tennessee, several districts opted for delayed starts or closures in response to bitterly cold temperatures, according to WZTV.

Michigan school closures According to Fox2 Detroit, the following schools in Metro Detroit are closed on Jan 14:

Metro Detroit ABT High

Achieve Charter Academy

Advanced Technology Academy

Aim High School

Alex-Marie Manoogian

Algonac Community Schools

Allen Park Public Schools

Almont Community Schools

Am Montessori Academy Upper

Am Montessori Academy Lower

American International Academy District

Anchor Bay School District

Angel's Corner Center

Arbor Prep High

Arc Dearborn

Armada Area Schools

Arts Academy in the Woods

Assumption Center

Assumption Nursery

Avondale School District

Barber Preparatory Academy

Beacon Elementary

Bedford Public Schools

Berkley School District

Bethlehem Lutheran Early Learning

Beverly Hills Academy

Birmingham Public Schools

Bishop Foley Catholic High

Bloomfield Hills Schools

Blue Water Choices

Branch Line School

Bridge Academy East

Bridge Academy West

Brookfield Academy – Rochester

Brookfield Academy – Troy

Brookfield Academy – West Bloomfield

Cabrini Elementary & Middle

Caniff Liberty Academy

Canton Charter Academy

Canton Prep High School

Capac Community Schools

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High

Center Line Prep Academy

Center Line Public Schools

Central Academy

Cesar Chavez High

Cesar Chavez Middle

Cesar Chavez-Martin

Cesar Chavez-Vernor

Chelsea School District

Chippewa Valley School District

Christ Our Saviour Lutheran

Christ the King Lutheran – Southgate

Clarenceville School District

Clawson Public Schools

Clintondale Community Schools

Community Enterprises of St. Clair

Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglas

Covenant House Academy School District – Detroit

Cranbrook – All Schools

Creative Employment Anchorville

Creative Employment Pontiac

Creative Montessori Academy

Crescent Academy International

Crescent Academy

Crestwood School District

Crown of Life Lutheran

Crown of Life Preschool – Rochester

David Ellis Academy West – Redford

David Ellis Academy – Detroit

Dearborn Early Learning Center

Dearborn Heights School District #7

Dearborn Public Schools

Detroit Achievement Academy

Detroit Catholic Central High

Detroit Community Schools (Charter)

Detroit Country Day – All

Detroit Cristo Rey High

Detroit Innovation Academy

Detroit Leadership Academy High School

Detroit Leadership Academy – Virgil

Detroit Merit Charter Academy

Detroit Prep

Detroit Public Safety Academy

Detroit Public Schools

Detroit Waldorf School

Dexter Community Schools

Divine Child Elementary

Divine Child High

Dove Academy of Detroit

Dymond Designs Beauty School

Early College Alliance – Eastern

East Arbor Academy

East China School District

East Shore – Leadership Academy

Eastpointe Community Schools

Eaton Academy

Ecorse Public Schools

Emmanuel Lutheran

Faith Christian – Clinton Twp

Farmington Public Schools

Faxon Academy

Ferndale Public Schools

First Friends Montessori

Fitzgerald Public Schools

Flagship Charter Academy

Flat Rock Community Schools

Fostering Leadership Academy

Four Corners Montessori Academy

Fraser Public Schools

Frontier International Academy Detroit

Garden City Public Schools

George Crockett Academy

George Washington Carver Academy

Gesu Elementary

Global Heights Academy

Grand River Academy

Great Lakes Academy

Grosse Ile Township Schools

Grosse Pointe Public Schools

Guidance Center – Belleville Head Start

Guidance Center – Lincoln Park Head Start

Guidance Center – River Rouge Head Start

Guidance Center – Romulus Head Start

Guidance Center – Taylor Head Start

Hamtramck Academy

Hamtramck Public Schools

Hanley International Academy

Harper Woods CCI Center

Harper Woods High School

Harper Woods Middle School

Harper Woods School District

Hazel Park Community Schools

HealthCall

Henry Ford Academy – Dearborn

Holy Cross Catholic

Holy Family Regional North

Holy Family Regional South

Holy Ghost Lutheran

Holy Redeemer Elementary

Hope Academy

Hope Christian Academy

Hope of Detroit Academy

Huron Academy

Huron School District

Huron Valley Schools

Immaculate Conception Catholic – Warren

Immaculate Conception Elementary – Ira

Immanuel Lutheran – Macomb

Inkster Preparatory Academy

International Academy of Macomb

Ivywood Classical Academy

Keys Grace Academy

Keystone Academy

KIPP Detroit Imani Academy

L’Anse Creuse Public Schools

Lake Shore Public Schools

Lakeview Public Schools (Macomb)

Lamphere Public Schools

Landmark Academy

Legacy Charter Academy

Life Enrichment Academy – Monroe

Life Enrichment Academy – New Haven

Life Enrichment Academy – Shelby Twp

Life Enrichment Academy – Warren

Life Enrichment Academy – Ypsilanti

Life Skills Bright Futures

Life Skills Opportunities

Lincoln Consolidated Schools

Lincoln Park Public Schools

Lincoln-King Academy

Little Turtle Preschool

Livonia Public Schools

Lutheran High – North

Lutheran High – Westland

MacDowell Preparatory Academy

Macomb Academy

Macomb ISD – Special Ed Programs

Macomb Montessori Academy

Madison District Public Schools – Oakland

Madison-Carver Academy

Maria Montessori Center

Marian High

Marysville Public Schools

MCISD Education Center / Transportation Center

Melvindale-N Allen Park Schools

Memphis Community Schools

Mercy High

Merritt Academy

Metro Charter Academy

Metropolitan SDA Junior Academy

Michigan Collegiate

Michigan Math and Science Academy

Michigan Montessori Children’s Academy

Milan Area Schools

Momentum Academy

Monroe Public Schools

Montessori Child Development Center

Montessori Children’s Academy – Clinton

Most Holy Trinity Elementary

Mt Clemens Community Schools

Mt. Clemens Montessori Academy

Multicultural Academy

My Baby And Me

My First Schoolhouse

New Dawn Academy

New Gateways Inc

New Haven Community Schools

Noor International Academy

Northstar Montessori Preschool

Northville Christian

Northville Public School District

Novi Christian Academy

Novi Community School District

Oak Park Schools

Oakland International Academy – Elementary

Oakland International Academy – High

Oakland International Academy – Middle

Oakside Scholars Charter Academy

Old Redford Academy Elementary – Detroit

Old Redford Academy High

Old Redford Academy Middle

Our Lady of Good Counsel – Plymouth

Our Lady of Victory

Our Shepherd Lutheran School

PACE Academy

Parkway Christian

Pathways Academy

Peace Lutheran – Livonia

Pembroke Academy

Plymouth Christian Academy

Plymouth Scholars Charter Academy

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools

Pontiac Academy for Excellence

Pontiac School District

Port Huron Area School District

Prevail Academy

Quest Charter Academy

Redford Union School District

Regent Park Scholars Academy

Richmond Community Schools

Rising Stars Academy

Riverview School District

Rochester Community Schools

Romeo Community Schools

Romulus Community Schools

Roots Montessori School

Roseville Community Schools

Royal Oak School District

Saint Catherine of Siena Academy

Saline Area Schools

Schoolhouse Montessori – Canton

Schoolhouse Montessori – Troy

Second Home Child Center

Seeds of Knowledge

SER YouthBuild Learning Academy East

SER YouthBuild Learning Academy West

Servicar – South Oakland

Shrine Catholic Grade

Shrine Catholic High & Academy

Social Resources Macomb

South Arbor Academy

South Canton Scholars Academy

South Lake Schools

South Lyon Community Schools

South Pointe Scholars

South Redford School District

Southfield Christian

Southfield Public Schools

Southgate Community Schools

Spanish For Toddlers

Spark's Little Learners Academy

St. Anne Catholic

St. Anselm Catholic

St. Augustine Catholic

St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Academy

St. Clair TEC

St. Fabian Catholic

St. Joan of Arc Catholic

St. John Lutheran – Fraser

St. John Paul II Classical Catholic

St. John's Evangelical Lutheran – New Boston

St. Joseph's Academy – Richmond

St. Joseph – Trenton

St. Lawrence Catholic School

St. Linus Catholic

St. Mary Catholic – Royal Oak

St. Matthew Lutheran – Westland

St. Michael Catholic – Livonia

St. Michael Lutheran

St. Patrick Catholic – White Lake

St. Paul Ann Arbor – All Sites

St. Paul Lutheran – Northville

St. Peter Lutheran – Eastpointe

St. Peter Lutheran – Macomb

St. Peter's Lutheran – Richmond

St. Stephen Catholic – New Boston

St. Thecla Catholic Elementary

St. Valentine Catholic

St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center

St. William Catholic

Star International Academy

Star International Academy – George

Star International Academy – Hass

Starfish F.S. Cecil ECE Center

Starfish F.S. Central Ave. ECE Center

Starfish F.S. Covenant Head Start

Starfish F.S. Salvation Army ECE Center

Summit Academy North – Elementary

Summit Academy North – High

Summit Academy North – Middle

Tawheed Center of Detroit

Taylor Exemplar Academy

Taylor Prep High

Taylor School District

Temple Israel Early Childhood Center

The Academy for Business & Technology Elementary

The Dearborn Academy

Tipton Academy

Total Education Solutions / TES Therapy

Trenton Christian Preschool

Trenton Public Schools

Trillium Academy

Trinity Lutheran – Utica

Triumph Academy

Trix Academy

Troy School District

Tyrone Elementary

UM – Dearborn Early Childhood Education Center

University Learning Academy – Westland

Universal Academy – Detroit

Utica Community Schools

Van Buren Public Schools

Van Dyke Public Schools

Voyageur Academy

Voyageur College Prep

Walled Lake School District

Walton Charter Academy

Warren Consolidated Schools

Warren Woods Public Schools

Warrendale Charter Academy

Washington-Parks Academy

Washtenaw International High

Waterford Montessori Academy

Waterford School District

Wayne Metro Head Start – Dearborn S

Wayne Metro Head Start ACCESS

Wayne Metro Head Start – St. Albert

Wayne Metro Head Start – Hamtramck

Wayne Metro Head Start – Harper Woods

Wayne Metro Head Start – Highland Park

Wayne Metro Head Start – Taylor

Wayne Metro Head Start – Westland

Wayne-Westland Community Schools

West Bloomfield School District

West Highland Christian Academy

Westfield Charter Academy

Weston Prep Academy

Westwood Community Schools

Wixom Christian

Woodhaven-Brownstown Schools

Woodland Development Center

Wyandotte Public Schools

Ypsilanti Community Schools

Zion Lutheran – Monroe

Southeast Michigan The following schools in Southeast Michigan will be closed on Jan 15, as per CBS News:

Boys and Girls Club – Eastpointe

Boys and Girls Club – Highland Park

Boys and Girls Club – Lloyd H Diehl

Canton Prep High School

Detroit Extravagant Academy

Dymond Designs Beauty School

Fostering Leadership Academy

Harper Woods CCI Center

HealthCall

Madison-Carver Academy

My First Schoolhouse

Oakland Community College – All Campuses

Seeds of Knowledge

St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Academy

St. Paul Lutheran – Northville

Starfish F.S. Westwood ECE Center

The Academy of Business and Technology – Elementary

Voyageur Academy

Wayne Metro Head Start – Taylor

Wayne Metro Head Start – Westland

Algonac Community Schools [Child Care Open]

Allen Park Public Schools

Almont Community Schools

Anchor Bay School District

Ann Arbor Public Schools

Armada Area Schools

Avondale School District

Bedford Public Schools

Berkley School District

Birmingham Public Schools

Bloomfield Hills Schools

Capac Community Schools

Center Line Public Schools

Chelsea School District

Chippewa Valley School District

Clarenceville School District

Clawson Public Schools

Clintondale Community Schools

Crestwood School District

Dearborn Heights School District #7

Dearborn Public Schools

Detroit Community Schools (CHARTER) [No PM Activities]

Detroit Public Schools

Dexter Community Schools [Child Care Open]

East China School District

Eastpointe Community Schools

Ecorse Public Schools

Farmington Public Schools

Ferndale Public Schools

Fitzgerald Public Schools

Flat Rock Community Schools

Fraser Public Schools

Garden City Public Schools

Grosse Ile Township Schools

Grosse Pointe Public Schools

Hamtramck Public Schools

Harper Woods School District

Hazel Park Community Schools

Huron School District

Huron Valley Schools

L’Anse Creuse Public Schools

Lake Shore Public Schools

Lakeview Public Schools (Macomb)

Lamphere Public Schools

Lincoln Consolidated Schools

Lincoln Park Public Schools

Livonia Public Schools

Madison District Public Schools – Oakland

Marysville Public Schools

Melvindale-N Allen Park Schools

Memphis Community Schools

Milan Area Schools

Monroe Public Schools

Mt Clemens Community Schools

New Haven Community Schools

Northville Public School District

Novi Community School District

Oak Park Schools

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools

Pontiac School District

Port Huron School District

Richmond Community Schools

Riverview School District

Rochester Community Schools

Romeo Community Schools

Romulus Community Schools

Roseville Community Schools [No PM Activities]

Royal Oak School District

Saline Area Schools

South Lake Schools

South Lyon Community Schools

South Redford School District

Southfield Public Schools [No PM Activities]

Southgate Community Schools

Taylor School District

Trenton Public Schools

Troy School District

Utica Community Schools

Van Buren Public Schools

Van Dyke Public Schools

Walled Lake School District

Warren Consolidated Schools

Warren Woods Public Schools

Waterford School District

Wayne-Westland Community Schools

West Bloomfield School District

Westwood Community Schools [No PM Activities]

Woodhaven-Brownstown Schools

Wyandotte Public Schools

Ypsilanti Community Schools

Angel’s Corner Center

Creative Employment – Anchorville

Creative Employment – Pontiac

Life Skills Bright Futures

Milford Montessori

Second Home Child Center

Social Resources Macomb

Trenton Christian Preschool

Washtenaw International High

American International Academy District

Barber Preparatory Academy

Beacon Elementary

Early College Alliance – Eastern

Guidance Center – Belleville Head Start

Guidance Center – Lincoln Park Head Start

Guidance Center – River Rouge Head Start

Guidance Center – Romulus Head Start

Guidance Center – Taylor Head Start

Harper Woods High School

Harper Woods Middle School

International Academy of Macomb

Ivywood Classical Academy

Life Enrichment Academy – Monroe

Life Enrichment Academy – Ypsilanti

Little Turtle Preschool

Macomb ISD – Special Ed Programs

MCISD Education Center / Transportation Center

Michigan Collegiate

Momentum Academy

Morning Star ELC

Redford Union School District

Starfish F.S. Crestwood ECE Center

Starfish F.S. Hiveley ECE Center

Starfish F.S. Livonia ECE Center

Starfish F.S. Marygrove Head Start

Starfish F.S. Salvation Army ECE Center

Starfish F.S. Thorne ECE Center

Starfish F.S. Plymouth/Canton ECE Center

Total Education Solutions – Therapy

Trix Academy

Tyrone Elementary

Wayne Metro Art Space

Westfield Charter Academy

Aim High School

Ann Arbor Academy

Arbor Prep High

Arc Dearborn

Arc of Macomb County [Staff Must Report]

ASA Higher Learning Prep

Assumption Center

Assumption Nursery

Austin Catholic High School

Bethlehem Lutheran Early Learning

Beverly Hills Academy

Bishop Foley Catholic High

Brookfield Academy – Rochester

Brookfield Academy – Troy

Brookfield Academy – West Bloomfield

Cabrini Elementary & Middle

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High

Center Line Prep Academy

Charlotte Mason Community

Christ Our Saviour Lutheran

Christ the King Lutheran – Southgate [No PM Activities]

Community Enterprises of St. Clair

Cook’s Academy

Cranbrook – All Schools

Crescent Academy International

Crown of Life Lutheran

Crown of Life Preschool – Rochester

Dearborn Early Learning Center

DeLaSalle Collegiate High

Detroit Catholic Central High

Detroit Christian Schools

Detroit Country Day – All

Detroit Cristo Rey High

Detroit Innovation Academy

Detroit Waldorf School

Divine Child Elementary

Divine Child High

Doughty Montessori

Emmanuel Lutheran

Faith Christian – Clinton Township

Faxon Academy

First Friends Montessori

Fr. Gabriel Richard High

Gesu Elementary [No PM Activities]

Guardian Angels Catholic

Holy Cross Catholic

Holy Family Regional North

Holy Family Regional South

Holy Ghost Lutheran

Holy Redeemer Elementary

Hope Christian Academy

Immaculate Conception Catholic – Warren

Immaculate Conception Elementary – Ira

Immanuel Lutheran – Macomb

Lakecrest Baptist

Life Enrichment Academy – New Haven

Life Enrichment Academy – Shelby Township

Life Enrichment Academy – Warren

Life Skills Opportunities

Lutheran High – North

Lutheran High – Westland

Maria Montessori Center

Marian High

Mercy High

Michigan Islamic Academy

Michigan Math and Science Academy

Michigan Montessori Children’s Academy

Montessori Child Development Center

Montessori Children’s Academy – Clinton

Most Holy Trinity Elementary

My Baby And Me

New Gateways Inc

Northstar Montessori Preschool

Northville Christian

Novi Christian Academy

Our Lady of Good Counsel – Plymouth

Our Lady of Refuge

Our Lady of Victory

Our Lady Star of the Sea

Our Shepherd Lutheran School

PACE Academy

Parkway Christian

Peace Lutheran – Livonia

Plymouth Christian Academy

Plymouth Scholars Charter Academy

Premiere Preschool – Welch

Rochester Hills Christian

Roots Montessori School

Sacred Heart – Dearborn

Saint Catherine of Siena Academy

Schoolhouse Montessori – Canton

Schoolhouse Montessori – Troy

Servicar – South Oakland

Shrine Catholic Grade

Shrine Catholic High & Academy

South Pointe Scholars

Southfield Christian

Spanish For Toddlers

Spark’s Little Learners Academy

St. Anne Catholic

St. Anselm Catholic

St. Augustine Catholic

St. Fabian Catholic

St. Hugo of the Hills [No PM Activities]

St. Joan of Arc Catholic

St. John Lutheran – Fraser

St. John Lutheran – Rochester

St. John Paul II Classical Catholic

St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran – New Boston

St. Joseph’s Academy – Ray Township

St. Joseph – Trenton

St. Lawrence Catholic School

St. Linus Catholic

St. Mary Catholic – Royal Oak

St. Matthew Lutheran – Westland

St. Michael Catholic – Livonia

St. Michael Lutheran

St. Patrick Catholic – White Lake

St. Paul – Ann Arbor (All Sites)

St. Peter Lutheran – Eastpointe

St. Peter Lutheran – Macomb

St. Peter’s Lutheran – Richmond

St. Stephen Catholic – New Boston

St. Thecla Catholic Elementary

St. Valentine Catholic

St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center

St. William Catholic

Starfish F.S. Fort Street ECE Center

Tawheed Center of Detroit

Temple Israel Early Childhood Center

Trinity Lutheran – Utica

UM – Dearborn Early Childhood Education Center

United Children Head Start

University Liggett

Wayne Metro Head Start – Dearborn S

Wayne Metro Head Start – ACCESS

Wayne Metro Head Start – St. Albert [Closed Mon]

Wayne Metro Head Start – Hamtramck

Wayne Metro Head Start – Harper Woods

Wayne Metro Head Start – Highland Park

West Highland Christian Academy [No PM Activities]

Wixom Christian

Zion Lutheran – Monroe

ABT High

Achieve Charter Academy

Advanced Technology Academy

Alex-Marie Manoogian

Am Montessori Academy – Upper

Am Montessori Academy – Lower

Arts Academy in the Woods

Blue Water Choices

Branch Line School

Bridge Academy East

Bridge Academy West

Caniff Liberty Academy

Canton Charter Academy

Central Academy

Cesar Chavez High

Cesar Chavez Middle

Cesar Chavez – Martin

Cesar Chavez – Vernor

Commonwealth Community Development Academy

Cornerstone Jefferson – Douglas

Covenant House Academy – Detroit

Creative Montessori Academy [Closed Wed]

Crescent Academy

David Ellis Academy – West Redford

David Ellis Academy – Detroit

Detroit Achievement Academy

Detroit Enterprise Academy

Detroit Leadership Academy – Virgil

Detroit Leadership Academy – High School

Detroit Merit Charter Academy

Detroit Premier Academy

Detroit Prep

Detroit Public Safety Academy

Dove Academy of Detroit

East Arbor Academy

East Shore – Leadership Academy

Eaton Academy

Flagship Charter Academy

FlexTech High School – Novi

Four Corners Montessori Academy

Frontier International Academy – Detroit

George Crockett Academy

George Washington Carver Academy

Global Heights Academy

Grand River Academy

Great Lakes Academy

Hamtramck Academy

Hanley International Academy

Henry Ford Academy – Dearborn

Hope Academy

Hope of Detroit Academy [No PM Activities]

Huron Academy

Inkster Preparatory Academy [No PM Activities]

Jalen Rose Leadership Academy

Keys Grace Academy

Keystone Academy

KIPP Detroit Imani Academy

Landmark Academy

Legacy Charter Academy

Lincoln-King Academy

MacDowell Preparatory Academy

Macomb Academy [Closed Mon]

Macomb Montessori Academy

Merritt Academy

Metro Charter Academy [No PM Activities]

Metropolitan SDA Junior Academy

Mt. Clemens Montessori Academy

Multicultural Academy

New Dawn Academy

Noor International Academy

Oakland International Academy – Elementary

Oakland International Academy – High

Oakland International Academy – Middle

Oakside Scholars Charter Academy

Old Redford Academy – Elementary – Detroit

Old Redford Academy – High

Old Redford Academy – Middle

Pathways Academy

Pembroke Academy

Pontiac Academy for Excellence

Prevail Academy

Quest Charter Academy

Reach Charter Academy

Regent Park Scholars Academy

Rising Stars Academy

SER YouthBuild Learning Academy – East

SER YouthBuild Learning Academy – West

South Arbor Academy

South Canton Scholars Academy

St. Clair TEC

Star International Academy – Canton

Star International Academy – George

Star International Academy – Hass

Starfish F.S. Covenant House ECE Center

Starfish F.S. Cecil ECE Center

Starfish F.S. Central Ave ECE Center

Summit Academy North – Elementary

Summit Academy North – High

Summit Academy North – Middle

Taylor Exemplar Academy

Taylor Prep High

The Dearborn Academy

Tipton Academy

Trillium Academy

Triumph Academy

Univ Learning Academy – Westland

Universal Academy – Detroit

Voyageur College Prep

Walton Charter Academy

Warrendale Charter Academy

Washington-Parks Academy

Waterford Montessori Academy

West Village Academy

Weston Prep Academy

Woodland Development Center

Tennessee Some school districts in Middle Tennessee will have a delayed start or will be closed on Jan 15. Here’s a list, as reported by WZTV:

Cumberland County Schools - Two-hour delay

Grundy County Schools - Two-hour delay