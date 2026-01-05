New York weather: Essex County under alert as 'lake-enhanced snowband’ causes heavy snowfall; how much snow is expected?

A fresh snow alert has been issued for Essex County in upstate New York, putting residents on notice as winter conditions intensify across the region overnight into Monday local time. Officials are warning that travel conditions could deteriorate, particularly during the early morning commute. A fan shovels snow before the game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Getty Images via AFP)

The alert comes as weather systems continue to impact large parts of the state, following days of heavy snowfall in counties closer to the Great Lakes. Forecasters say the latest development could lead to uneven but potentially disruptive snowfall, depending on where conditions intensify.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a special report after identifying conditions that could support prolonged snowfall in parts of Essex County. The advisory went into effect Sunday afternoon and remains active through early Monday morning.

Why Essex County is under alert

Meteorologists say a persistent, lake-enhanced snowband has formed across portions of eastern Essex County, increasing the risk of heavy, localized snowfall. The NWS warned that the setup could significantly impact road conditions in specific areas rather than producing uniform accumulation across the county.

The NWS said in a statement, “A persistent, lake-enhanced snowband has formed across portions of eastern Essex County, leading to very localized heavy snowfall… This will impact the Monday morning commute for these locations.”

How much snow is expected

Snowfall totals are expected to vary widely across the county. Forecasters say most areas could see between 2 and 6 inches, while locations directly under the strongest snowband may receive between 4 and 10 inches by Monday morning.

Areas including Port Henry and Moriah had already recorded significant accumulation by Sunday afternoon.

The Essex County alert follows a week of intense lake-effect snowfall in other parts of upstate New York. Parts of Oswego County and the North Country have recorded more than four feet of snow, according to snowfall data from the NWS. Snow totals remain incomplete, with Fulton County reporting over two feet as of Friday evening.

Meteorologists attribute the prolonged wintry conditions to a powerful bomb cyclone that swept through the Northeast earlier in the week, followed by lingering Arctic air and an Alberta clipper that continued to generate snow squalls into the New Year.

Forecasters expect temperatures to gradually rise by midweek, though additional wintry precipitation remains possible.