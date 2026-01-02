Snowfall weather forecast for the weekend: Sierra Nevada and Lake Tahoe brace for heavy storms

Forecasters are calling for heavy snowfall in the Sierra Nevada as a series of storm systems move into the western US this weekend. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a cold front is expected to reach the Sierra late Friday, lowering snow levels to about 6,000 feet and bringing accumulating snow through Sunday local time. Snowfall totals are expected to be highest at higher elevations.(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA via AFP/ Representational)

Snowfall totals are expected to be highest at higher elevations.

The Chronicle reported that Tahoe-area ski resorts could receive multiple feet of snow by early next week, with significant accumulation expected during the weekend.

Communities along the Lake Tahoe shoreline may see lower totals but are still forecast to receive measurable snowfall.

Tahoe region: sustained snowfall

SFGate reported that the Lake Tahoe region is forecast to see continuous snow beginning Friday evening after an unusually dry start to the ski season.

National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Salas said the snow is expected to continue through the weekend. “It’s not really one coherent system,” Salas said, adding that one stronger storm followed by smaller systems will contribute to total snowfall.

Forecasters are calling for 1 to 2 feet of snow at elevations near 7,000 feet by Sunday, with about a foot possible around 6,000 feet. Snow accumulation at lake level is expected to range from several inches to less than a foot.

Also Read: US snowstorm affects 1500 flights even as the weather relents

Travel impacts expected in mountain passes

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that travel conditions are likely to worsen in the Sierra as snow accumulates over multiple days.

Interstate 80 and Highway 50 are expected to see periods of heavy snow and reduced visibility from Saturday through Sunday. While Friday is expected to be mostly free of snow at higher passes, forecasters warn that freezing rain could create slick road conditions earlier in the period.

Other US regions

“Snowy and cold conditions are expected across the Northeast and Midwest to start 2026,” said the National Weather Service, while heavy rain and storms “bring a flash flooding threat across the West particularly in southern California.”

Outside the West, winter weather impacts have already been reported in parts of the country. The Associated Press (AP) said snow squalls and cold temperatures affected areas of the Midwest and Northeast on New Year’s Day, with conditions ranging from brief snow showers to heavier squalls in states including Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, New York and parts of New England.

Read More: Bomb cyclone looms as winter storm Ezra disrupts holiday travel across United States

The active weather pattern was evident on Thursday, when rain fell across Southern California and soaked the Rose Parade in Pasadena for the first time in 20 years. The AP reported that 1 to 2 inches of rain fell during the parade, as flood watches and coastal advisories were issued in several California counties.