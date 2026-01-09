Winter storm warnings issued with up to 2 feet of snow forecast: See the 6 US states impacted

Severe winter weather is affecting six states from Alaska to the Southern Plains and the Rockies, as the National Weather Service issues winter storm warnings forecasting up to 2 feet of snow. The heaviest impacts are expected in higher elevations and along key transit corridors, with officials advising residents to avoid necessary travel, land preparation, or potential disruptions. Severe winter weather affects six states with warnings of up to 2 feet of snow. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Winter storm warnings issued in these 6 States Treacherous travel conditions and strong winds are forecast to affect Alaska, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and New Mexico through Friday and Saturday, impacting millions of residents. Forecasters warn of potentially crippling snowfall, whiteout conditions, and hazardous travel as the storm system moves across the region, as reported by Newsweek.

Alaska The Ernestine area near Thompson Pass is forecast to receive between 12 and 26 inches of snow from noon Friday to noon Saturday (AKST). Skagway unicipality and Haines Borough could see 12 to 17 inches of snow above 1,000 feet and 9 to 12 inches at sea level from 6 am Froday to 9 am Saturday, with strong winds gusting up to 45 mph expected as conditions transition from snow to rain, as reported by Newsweek.

Colorado The Wet Mountains are expected to receive 8 to 15 inches of snow, with a winter storm warning in effect until 5 pm MST on Friday. Teller County, Pikes Peak, and northern El Paso County could see 5 to 13 inches of snow, accompanied by wind gusts of up to 50 mph through 11 am MST.

Texas and Oklahoma Sherman County in Texas and Texas County in Oklahoma are forecast to receive between 4 to 8 inches of snow, with gusts up to 35 mph, as a winter storm warning remains in ffect fro 6 am Friday through midnight CST Friday night. Cimarron County, Oklahoma, and Dallam County, Texas, could see heavier snowfall of 5 to 9 inches, along with gusts reaching 40 mph, with a warning also in place until midnight CST Friday night.

Kansas Grant , Morton, Seward, Stanton, and Stevens counties are forecast to receive 4 to 8 inches of snow, with winter storm warnings in effect from 6 am to 7 pm CST Friday. Forecasters warn that slippery roads and hazardous driving conditions are likely throughout the day.