Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    School closings on Jan 16: List of schools closed in Metro Detroit due to snowfall

    Detroit Public Schools to remain closed for an extra day due to heavy snowfall. See full list inside.

    Published on: Jan 16, 2026 6:31 PM IST
    By Bhavika Rathore
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced on Thursday that schools would remain closed for an additional day as crews continue working to clear roads following Wednesday's heavy snowfall. District officials also cited another round of snow expected around dismissal time as a factor in the decision, as reported by FOX 2.

    Heavy snowfall has led to extended school closures in the Detroit area. (Representative image: Unsplash)
    Heavy snowfall has led to extended school closures in the Detroit area. (Representative image: Unsplash)

    Also Read: School closings on Jan 15: List of schools closed or delayed in central Ohio due to snowfall

    List of school closings on January 16

    Several school districts outside Detroit also canceled classes, granting students an extended long weekend. The following is a list of school closings on Thursday, January 16, according to FOX 2.

    ABT High

    Academy of Warren

    Algonac Community Schools

    Am Montessori Academy Upper

    Am Montessori Acdmy-Lower

    Armada Area Schools

    Arts and Technology Acdmy

    ASA Higher Learning Prep

    Baker College of Royal Oak

    Barack Obama Leadership Academy

    Barber Prepatory Academy

    Bloomfield Christian School

    Bloomfield Hills Schools

    Boys and Girls Club-Dauch

    Boys and Girls Club-Eastpointe

    Boys and Girls Club-Highland Park

    Boys and Girls Club-Lloyd H. Diehl

    Brighton Institute of Cosmetology: Closed Monday

    Center Line Prep Acdmy

    Cesar Chavez Acdmy District

    Cesar Chavez High

    Cesar Chavez Middle

    Cesar Chavez-Martin

    Cesar Chavez-Vernor

    Chandler Park Acdmy

    Charlotte Mason Community: Closed Thursday

    Commonwealth Comm Dev Acdmy

    Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglas

    Covenant House Academy School District - Detroit

    Creative Academics Learning Center

    Creative Employment Pontiac

    Crescent Acdmy

    David Ellis Acdmy West-Redford

    David Ellis Acdmy-Detroit

    Detroit Acdmy of Arts and Sciences

    Detroit Achievement Acdmy

    Detroit Community Schools (CHARTER)

    Detroit Cristo Rey High

    Detroit Edison Public Acdmy

    Detroit Enterprise Acdmy

    Detroit Innovation Acdmy

    Detroit Leadership Academy High School

    Detroit Leadership Acdmy-Virgil

    Detroit Merit Charter Acdmy

    Detroit Premier Acdmy

    Detroit Prep: Closed

    Detroit Public Safety Acdmy

    Detroit Public Schools

    Detroit Waldorf School

    Discovery Creative Pathways H.W. Closed Friday

    Discovery Creative Pathways Redford Closed Friday

    DK's Childcare Academy Closed Thru Monday

    Dove Acdmy of Detroit

    Early College of Excellence

    Ecorse Public Schools

    Faxon Academy

    Flagship Charter Acdmy

    Flex High School of Pontiac: Building closed, online classes still meet

    Focus HOPE Child Care Ctr

    Focus Hope Training: Building closed, online classes still meet

    Fostering Leadership Academy

    George Crockett Acdmy

    Great Lakes Academy

    Great Oaks Acdmy-Warren

    Guidance Ctr-River Rouge Head Start

    Hamtramck Acdmy

    Harper Woods School District: Closed Fri, See School Website

    Hazel Park Community Schools: See School Website

    Henry Ford Acdmy-Dearborn

    Holy Redeemer Elem

    Hope Acdmy

    Hope of Detroit Acdmy

    Jalen Rose Leadership Acdmy

    Joy Prep Acdmy-Dexter

    Keys Grace Academy

    KIPP Detroit Imani Admy

    LACC Childcare Acdmy: Closed, no PM classes

    Laurus Acdmy

    Legacy Charter Acdmy

    Lincoln-King Acdmy

    Livingston Classical Academy

    MacDowell Prepatory Academy: Closed Fri

    Macomb Montessori Acdmy

    Madison Dist Public Schools-Oakland

    Michigan Collegiate

    Michigan Math and Science Academy

    Momentum Academy

    Most Holy Trinity Elem

    New Beginnings Child Care Academy

    New St Paul H.S. - Greater Grace

    New St. Paul EHS - Bibleway 2

    New St. Paul EHS - G. Burnette

    New St. Paul EHS - N. Westside

    New St. Paul Head Start

    New St. Paul HS - Bibleway 1New St. Paul HS - Corpus Christi:

    New St. Paul HS - St. John Ctr

    New St. Paul HS - T.N. Hope

    New St. Paul HS-Admin

    New St. Paul HS-Citadel

    Noor International Academy

    Oakdale Academy Mon

    Oakside Scholars Charter Academy

    Our Lady of Refuge

    PACE Academy

    Pathways Academy

    Pembroke Academy

    Pontiac Academy for Excellence

    Pontiac School District

    Quality Learning Center

    Regent Park Scholars Academy

    River Rouge School District

    SER YouthBuild Learning Academy East

    SER YouthBuild Learning Academy West

    Spanish For Toddlers

    St. Hugo of the Hills , No PM Activities

    St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center

    Star International Academy

    Star International Academy-George

    Star International Academy-Hass

    Starfish F.S. Marygrove Early Education Center , Staff Must Report

    Summer Preschool ELC

    Tawheed Center of Detroit

    The Academy for Business & Technology Elementary

    The Dearborn Academy

    Tot Town Child Development Center

    Trinity Christian Academy

    Trix Academy Fri

    United Children Head Start

    University Learning Academy-Westland

    University Prep Art and Design District - UPAD Dist

    University Prep Science & Math-UPSM Dist

    Universal Academy-Detroit

    University Prep Academy-UPA Dist

    University YES Academy

    Vista Meadows Academy: See School Website

    Voyageur Academy

    Voyageur College Prep

    Walton Charter Academy

    Warrendale Charter Academy

    Washington-Parks Academy

    Weston Prep Academy

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/School Closings On Jan 16: List Of Schools Closed In Metro Detroit Due To Snowfall
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes