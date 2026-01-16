School closings on Jan 16: List of schools closed in Metro Detroit due to snowfall
Detroit Public Schools to remain closed for an extra day due to heavy snowfall. See full list inside.
The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced on Thursday that schools would remain closed for an additional day as crews continue working to clear roads following Wednesday's heavy snowfall. District officials also cited another round of snow expected around dismissal time as a factor in the decision, as reported by FOX 2.
List of school closings on January 16
Several school districts outside Detroit also canceled classes, granting students an extended long weekend. The following is a list of school closings on Thursday, January 16, according to FOX 2.
ABT High
Academy of Warren
Algonac Community Schools
Am Montessori Academy Upper
Am Montessori Acdmy-Lower
Armada Area Schools
Arts and Technology Acdmy
ASA Higher Learning Prep
Baker College of Royal Oak
Barack Obama Leadership Academy
Barber Prepatory Academy
Bloomfield Christian School
Bloomfield Hills Schools
Boys and Girls Club-Dauch
Boys and Girls Club-Eastpointe
Boys and Girls Club-Highland Park
Boys and Girls Club-Lloyd H. Diehl
Brighton Institute of Cosmetology: Closed Monday
Center Line Prep Acdmy
Cesar Chavez Acdmy District
Cesar Chavez High
Cesar Chavez Middle
Cesar Chavez-Martin
Cesar Chavez-Vernor
Chandler Park Acdmy
Charlotte Mason Community: Closed Thursday
Commonwealth Comm Dev Acdmy
Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglas
Covenant House Academy School District - Detroit
Creative Academics Learning Center
Creative Employment Pontiac
Crescent Acdmy
David Ellis Acdmy West-Redford
David Ellis Acdmy-Detroit
Detroit Acdmy of Arts and Sciences
Detroit Achievement Acdmy
Detroit Community Schools (CHARTER)
Detroit Cristo Rey High
Detroit Edison Public Acdmy
Detroit Enterprise Acdmy
Detroit Innovation Acdmy
Detroit Leadership Academy High School
Detroit Leadership Acdmy-Virgil
Detroit Merit Charter Acdmy
Detroit Premier Acdmy
Detroit Prep: Closed
Detroit Public Safety Acdmy
Detroit Public Schools
Detroit Waldorf School
Discovery Creative Pathways H.W. Closed Friday
Discovery Creative Pathways Redford Closed Friday
DK's Childcare Academy Closed Thru Monday
Dove Acdmy of Detroit
Early College of Excellence
Ecorse Public Schools
Faxon Academy
Flagship Charter Acdmy
Flex High School of Pontiac: Building closed, online classes still meet
Focus HOPE Child Care Ctr
Focus Hope Training: Building closed, online classes still meet
Fostering Leadership Academy
George Crockett Acdmy
Great Lakes Academy
Great Oaks Acdmy-Warren
Guidance Ctr-River Rouge Head Start
Hamtramck Acdmy
Harper Woods School District: Closed Fri, See School Website
Hazel Park Community Schools: See School Website
Henry Ford Acdmy-Dearborn
Holy Redeemer Elem
Hope Acdmy
Hope of Detroit Acdmy
Jalen Rose Leadership Acdmy
Joy Prep Acdmy-Dexter
Keys Grace Academy
KIPP Detroit Imani Admy
LACC Childcare Acdmy: Closed, no PM classes
Laurus Acdmy
Legacy Charter Acdmy
Lincoln-King Acdmy
Livingston Classical Academy
MacDowell Prepatory Academy: Closed Fri
Macomb Montessori Acdmy
Madison Dist Public Schools-Oakland
Michigan Collegiate
Michigan Math and Science Academy
Momentum Academy
Most Holy Trinity Elem
New Beginnings Child Care Academy
New St Paul H.S. - Greater Grace
New St. Paul EHS - Bibleway 2
New St. Paul EHS - G. Burnette
New St. Paul EHS - N. Westside
New St. Paul Head Start
New St. Paul HS - Bibleway 1New St. Paul HS - Corpus Christi:
New St. Paul HS - St. John Ctr
New St. Paul HS - T.N. Hope
New St. Paul HS-Admin
New St. Paul HS-Citadel
Noor International Academy
Oakdale Academy Mon
Oakside Scholars Charter Academy
Our Lady of Refuge
PACE Academy
Pathways Academy
Pembroke Academy
Pontiac Academy for Excellence
Pontiac School District
Quality Learning Center
Regent Park Scholars Academy
River Rouge School District
SER YouthBuild Learning Academy East
SER YouthBuild Learning Academy West
Spanish For Toddlers
St. Hugo of the Hills , No PM Activities
St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center
Star International Academy
Star International Academy-George
Star International Academy-Hass
Starfish F.S. Marygrove Early Education Center , Staff Must Report
Summer Preschool ELC
Tawheed Center of Detroit
The Academy for Business & Technology Elementary
The Dearborn Academy
Tot Town Child Development Center
Trinity Christian Academy
Trix Academy Fri
United Children Head Start
University Learning Academy-Westland
University Prep Art and Design District - UPAD Dist
University Prep Science & Math-UPSM Dist
Universal Academy-Detroit
University Prep Academy-UPA Dist
University YES Academy
Vista Meadows Academy: See School Website
Voyageur Academy
Voyageur College Prep
Walton Charter Academy
Warrendale Charter Academy
Washington-Parks Academy
Weston Prep Academy