Scottie Scheffler case: Louisville cop faces ‘corrective action’ over golfer's arrest

A Louisville Metro Police Department officer who arrested renowned golfer Scottie Scheffler is being given "corrective action" for not following protocols during the arrest. Detective ​​Bryan Gillis reportedly failed to turn on his body camera. Scottie Scheffler arrest: Louisville cop faces ‘corrective action’ over golfer's arrest (Photo by ROSS KINNAIRD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, with Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, announced the development in a joint press conference on Thursday, May 23.

"Detective Gillis should have turned on his body-worn camera, but did not. His failure to do so is a violation of the LMPD policy on uniforms and equipment, subject category body worn camera," Gwinn-Villaroel said, according to Fox News.

Officer receives “corrective action”

"We understand the seriousness of the failure to capture this interaction, which is why our officer has received corrective action for this policy violation. This corrective action has been notated on a performance observation form, which is in line with our disciplinary protocol and practices. We respect the judicial process, and we will allow the course to proceed accordingly. We will not be able to make any further statements as relates to this matter,” the statement added.

The world’s top-ranked golfer was charged with felony second-degree assault on a police officer, as well as charges of third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, Jefferson County court records revealed. He was later released from jail.

An arrest report said he was driving a credentialed PGA courtesy car at the time of his arrest. An officer claimed Scheffler allegedly "refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging" the cop to the ground.

Opening up about the importance body cameras worn by cops, Greenberg said that all parties involved, including Scheffler, "want to move forward." "Activating body-worn cameras, it is critically important for our police department to have evidence to maintain the community's trust, to be transparent," he said.

"LMPD needs to be focused on reducing the amount of violent crime in our city, reducing the amount of gun violence, protecting and keeping people safe. That is what they do every day. That's what they've done since last Friday when they were working with the detail out at Valhalla and on Shelbyville Road. And that's what they will continue to do," he added.

A Kentucky court postponed Scheffler’s initial court date until June 3.