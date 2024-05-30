America’s most interesting academic competition – the Scripps National Spelling Bee – is taking place this week. Last year’s winner was Florida native Dev Shah, who won on the word "psammophile." Other difficult words he went through were "aegagrus," "rommack," and "tolsester.” The runner-up was Charlotte Walsh, who was eliminated upon not being able to spell "daviely” correctly. Most years, Indian Americans reign supreme in the competition. Scripps National Spelling Bee 2024: How to watch, where to live stream and more (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

This year, the ages of the spellers range from 8 to 15. The competition will take place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Take at look at the Spelling Bee 2024 schedule:

ROUND DATE TIME (ET) CHANNEL STREAM Preliminaries Tuesday, May 28 8 a.m.-7:40 p.m. N/A ION Plus Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 29 8 a.m.-12:45 p.m. N/A ION Plus Semifinals Wednesday, May 29 8-10 p.m. Ion TV Fubo Finals Thursday, May 30 8-10 p.m. Ion TV Fubo

Which channel can you watch Spelling Bee on?

You can watch Spelling Bee on ION. For the third year in a row, the competition will be broadcast live on Ion TV for semifinals and finals coverage on Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30. Both will air prime time from 8-10 p.m. ET. To look for your local affiliates, use ION's zip code tool.

Where can you live stream Spelling Bee for free?

You can live stream the competition on ION Plus, Fubo (free trial), spellingbee.com. All the rounds can be streamed live with ION Plus, at spellingbee.com. You can also find the finals on Fubo, where subscribers will be offered a free trial.

Other national entertainment networks of Scripps will also broadcast the semifinals and finals, including Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, and Laff.

What to do if Scripps National Spelling Bee is not available to watch live in your location?

If you are unable to watch the competition live in your location, or if you are travelling abroad, you may use a VPN (Virtual Private Network). With a VPN, you will get a private and secure online connection. This will let you bypass all geographical restrictions, and you can access all your streaming services from wherever you are, from whatever device you have.