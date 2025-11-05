SDF Airport plane crash: What we know about the UPS MD-11 aircraft that went down in Louisville

A cargo jet operated by UPS crashed shortly after take-off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF), the carrier’s major air hub, around 5:15 p.m. local time this Tuesday. A plume of smoke wafts over airport property after reports of a plane crash at Louisville International Airport, Tuesday.(AP)

UPS confirmed on the official website that the MD-11 carried three crew members on board. There have not been any reported injuries or casualties at this time.

However, on a social media post, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg says that multiple injuries have been confirmed. He also mentions that the fire is still burning.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is heading to Louisville and will host a briefing with Greenberg soon.

What We Know About The Crashed MD-11

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated, “The McDonnell Douglas MD-11F was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates.”

The flight tracking service FlightRadar24 confirmed that the last signal from the aircraft was received at 22:13 UTC and showed a speed of 184 knots at ground altitude.

BBC News reported that the MD-11F was brought in the year 1990 to fulfil the need for cargo transport. FedEx and UPS had planned to retire MD-11s in the coming decade.

Witnesses have captured footage showing a large plume of smoke rising near the runway, and authorities issued a shelter-in-place order within a five-mile radius of the airport.

Emergency crews are present and responding to the explosion near Fern Valley Road and Grade Lane, WDRB reported.