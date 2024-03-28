Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' backup dancer says allegations not ‘surprising’: ‘I just knew to avoid him at all costs’

Former ‘Extra’ host Tanika Ray, who was a backup dancer for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, has taken to social media to reveal that her experiences with the Bad Boy Records founder made her stay away from him. However, she did not specify what exactly happened with her. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' backup dancer has said the allegations are not ‘surprising’ (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

What did Tanika Ray say?

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Oh yeah women hold a lot in order to function everyday in a man’s world. Unfortch we can compartmentalization out pain and carry on. We utilize the experience as a lesson and move differently. If I told my story in 1996 then What?? I just knew to avoid him at all costs. Yes I danced for him and kept my space. I was on the Vote or die airplane and kept my space. I interviewed him for his projects and kept my space. Nothing that is happening is surprising.”

“Ladies keep space to heal and move on is key. Gathering to incriminate is goals. But in this wild world with a broke azz system… our healing is priority. Shame on all those men that let this continue. Shame on me maybe for prioritizing my mental health some would say. But after working in a place that snatches souls… mine is in tact and of the light. I saved myself. Now if someone needs me to pile on my story, give me a call,” she added.

Diddy, a famed rapper and music mogul, came under spotlight after federal agents with US Homeland Security raided two of his houses in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25 after sex trafficking allegations. Various television stations in Los Angeles aired footage of HSI agents and other law enforcement authorities raiding Diddy’s home in the Holmby Hills neighbourhood. A search warrant was also executed by federal authorities outside Diddy’s Miami-area home.