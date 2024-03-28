 Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' backup dancer says allegations not ‘surprising’: ‘I just knew to avoid him at all costs’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' backup dancer says allegations not ‘surprising’: ‘I just knew to avoid him at all costs’

BySumanti Sen
Mar 28, 2024 12:25 PM IST

Former ‘Extra’ host Tanika Ray, who was a backup dancer for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, revealed that her experiences with the rapper made her stay away from him

Former ‘Extra’ host Tanika Ray, who was a backup dancer for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, has taken to social media to reveal that her experiences with the Bad Boy Records founder made her stay away from him. However, she did not specify what exactly happened with her.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' backup dancer has said the allegations are not ‘surprising’ (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' backup dancer has said the allegations are not ‘surprising’ (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

What did Tanika Ray say?

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Oh yeah women hold a lot in order to function everyday in a man’s world. Unfortch we can compartmentalization out pain and carry on. We utilize the experience as a lesson and move differently. If I told my story in 1996 then What?? I just knew to avoid him at all costs. Yes I danced for him and kept my space. I was on the Vote or die airplane and kept my space. I interviewed him for his projects and kept my space. Nothing that is happening is surprising.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Ladies keep space to heal and move on is key. Gathering to incriminate is goals. But in this wild world with a broke azz system… our healing is priority. Shame on all those men that let this continue. Shame on me maybe for prioritizing my mental health some would say. But after working in a place that snatches souls… mine is in tact and of the light. I saved myself. Now if someone needs me to pile on my story, give me a call,” she added.

Diddy, a famed rapper and music mogul, came under spotlight after federal agents with US Homeland Security raided two of his houses in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25 after sex trafficking allegations. Various television stations in Los Angeles aired footage of HSI agents and other law enforcement authorities raiding Diddy’s home in the Holmby Hills neighbourhood. A search warrant was also executed by federal authorities outside Diddy’s Miami-area home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' backup dancer says allegations not ‘surprising’: ‘I just knew to avoid him at all costs’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On