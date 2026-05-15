Searsmont lumber mill explosion: What happened in Maine today? Scary videos amid mass casualty event

Emergency crews from multiple agencies rushed Friday to a major incident at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont after reports of a massive fire and possible explosion at the facility. Authorities confirmed investigators from the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office were dispatched to the lumber mill on Main Street as emergency operations intensified throughout the afternoon, as reported by News Center Maine.

Mass Casualty event

An explosion was reported at Searsmont lumber mill on Friday(X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to reports from CBS 13, dispatch communications described the situation as a possible “mass casualty event,” with emergency personnel requesting additional resources from surrounding departments.

Read More: Temple Theater in Tacoma on fire? Videos show massive blaze on St. Helens Avenue

Scanner traffic reportedly included requests for “whatever you can send,” while responders were also warned about a potentially significant gas leak at the scene.

Dispatchers allegedly instructed emergency crews to notify nearby residents about the reported gas concerns.

Huge smoke plume visible for miles

Videos and images shared online showed enormous flames and thick black smoke pouring from the facility. Meteorologists at News Center Maine said radar imagery showed a large smoke plume rising roughly 4,000 feet into the air shortly before noon Friday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities have not yet confirmed the extent of injuries or the cause of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have not yet confirmed the extent of injuries or the cause of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Gov. Janet Mills urges public to avoid area {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gov. Janet Mills urges public to avoid area {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Janet Mills addressed the incident publicly Friday afternoon after receiving a briefing on the developing emergency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Janet Mills addressed the incident publicly Friday afternoon after receiving a briefing on the developing emergency. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I have been briefed on the situation unfolding in Searsmont. I urge folks to stay clear of the area, follow the instructions of law enforcement, and allow emergency personnel to respond. I ask Maine people to join me in keeping all those affected in their thoughts,” Mills wrote on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have been briefed on the situation unfolding in Searsmont. I urge folks to stay clear of the area, follow the instructions of law enforcement, and allow emergency personnel to respond. I ask Maine people to join me in keeping all those affected in their thoughts,” Mills wrote on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More: Amarillo fire? Vegetation fire spreads through Potter, Randall counties in Texas; scary videos emerge

Robbins Lumber operates major milling facility

According to the company’s website, Robbins Lumber owns and manages approximately 30,000 acres of forestland while also purchasing timber from more than 150 independent loggers.

Its Searsmont operations are based on a 40-acre industrial site that includes a co-generation plant, computerized sawmills, planing mills, warehouse facilities and drying kilns capable of handling 675,000 board feet.

The facility also houses the company’s main offices and additional lumber-processing operations.

Officials have not yet released further details about casualties, structural damage or whether the fire has been contained.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON