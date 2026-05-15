Amarillo fire? Vegetation fire spreads through Potter, Randall counties in Texas; scary videos emerge

Vegetation fires in Potter and Randall Counties in Texas on Thursday prompted a massive response from emergency crews and smoke could be seen from Amarillo. WatchDuty showed fires to the northwest and south of Amarillo. Smoke seen amid the vegetation fires in Potter and Randall Counties in Texas. (Facebook/Mugshots of Randall County)

Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management issued a statement, saying “Grass and wildfire responses are currently underway across both Potter and Randall counties as fire crews continue working active incidents throughout the area.” They added “Residents may see smoke from varying locations depending on wind conditions. Please avoid affected areas when possible and use caution if traveling near emergency response activity. With dry conditions and elevated fire risk, the public is encouraged to avoid activities that could spark additional fires, including parking on dry grass, outdoor burning, or towing chains that may create sparks.”

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The statement continued “We appreciate the continued work of responding agencies across the region and encourage residents to monitor trusted local sources for updates as conditions change.”

A map of the areas under fire warning was shared on X in the meantime.