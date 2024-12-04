Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Secret Service agent fired at suspects outside of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's house

PTI | | Posted by Aditi Srivastava
Dec 04, 2024 12:02 AM IST

A Secret Service agent fired a weapon during a confrontation with occupants of a sedan outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's home early Tuesday.

An investigation is underway after a Secret Service agent working on protective assignment outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's house fired a weapon following a confrontation between the agent and occupants of a sedan, early Tuesday.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen gives remarks at an event celebrating the Community Development Financial Institutions FUND (CDFI) at the U.S. Treasury Department on November 21, 2024 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Treasury Department held the event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of CDFI alongside former U.S. President Bill Clinton. The CDFI was established during Clinton�s presidency to initiate assistance for financial institutions that supported underserved customers and communities. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen gives remarks at an event celebrating the Community Development Financial Institutions FUND (CDFI) at the U.S. Treasury Department on November 21, 2024 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Treasury Department held the event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of CDFI alongside former U.S. President Bill Clinton. The CDFI was established during Clinton�s presidency to initiate assistance for financial institutions that supported underserved customers and communities. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

At roughly 1:30 am Tuesday, the agent assigned to Yellen's protective detail outside of her home, observed a sedan with multiple people attempting to open car doors along the street, according to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

A confrontation between the agent and the car's occupants led to gunfire. It was unclear how many shots were fired by the agent. The Secret Service said there is no evidence that anyone was harmed.

The suspects fled the scene in the sedan, and a lookout was issued to local law enforcement, Guglielmi said.

The D C Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting and the case will also be reviewed by the US Attorney's Office. (AP) SCY SCY

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On