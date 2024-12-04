Secret Service agent fired at suspects outside of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's house

An investigation is underway after a Secret Service agent working on protective assignment outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's house fired a weapon following a confrontation between the agent and occupants of a sedan, early Tuesday. WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen gives remarks at an event celebrating the Community Development Financial Institutions FUND (CDFI) at the U.S. Treasury Department on November 21, 2024 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Treasury Department held the event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of CDFI alongside former U.S. President Bill Clinton. The CDFI was established during Clinton�s presidency to initiate assistance for financial institutions that supported underserved customers and communities. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

At roughly 1:30 am Tuesday, the agent assigned to Yellen's protective detail outside of her home, observed a sedan with multiple people attempting to open car doors along the street, according to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

A confrontation between the agent and the car's occupants led to gunfire. It was unclear how many shots were fired by the agent. The Secret Service said there is no evidence that anyone was harmed.

The suspects fled the scene in the sedan, and a lookout was issued to local law enforcement, Guglielmi said.

The D C Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting and the case will also be reviewed by the US Attorney's Office.