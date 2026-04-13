Selena Gomez tried to attend Justin Bieber’s Coachella rehearsal but was 'refused entry': Fact check

Justin Bieber made his long-awaited Coachella debut as a headliner on Saturday, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The performance marked his biggest stage return in years after health challenges and a previously canceled tour.

Justin Bieber made his Coachella debut as a headliner on Saturday.(AP)

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The 32-year-old Canadian superstar opened with a minimalist, intimate set focused on new material from his 2025 albums Swag and Swag II. He performed early tracks including "All I Can Take," "Speed Demon," "First Place," "Go Baby," "Butterflies," and "Walking Away."

Heartfelt family shoutout

One of the most emotional moments came during "Everything Hallelujah." Bieber made the song personal, shouting out his wife Hailey Bieber and their son Jack.

"Hailey, babe, hallelujah… Baby Jack, hallelujah,” he sang, according to fan footage.

Cameras caught Hailey in the crowd blowing a kiss and waving back at her husband.

Viral rumor involving Selena Gomez

As clips from the performance spread online, a rumor claimed Selena Gomez tried to attend Bieber’s rehearsal earlier that day but was allegedly "harassed and denied entry by security", prompting her to post an Instagram Story and consider legal action.

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{{^usCountry}} The claim originated from a widely viewed X post that shared a screenshot styled as a Selena Gomez Instagram Story. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The claim originated from a widely viewed X post that shared a screenshot styled as a Selena Gomez Instagram Story. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Selena Gomez has spoken out about the Coachella incident yesterday, saying that while she and her team were trying to attend Justin Bieber’s rehearsal, security allegedly refused them entry and harassed them. She has now reportedly decided to take legal action against the security team and the event organizers," the X post claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Selena Gomez has spoken out about the Coachella incident yesterday, saying that while she and her team were trying to attend Justin Bieber’s rehearsal, security allegedly refused them entry and harassed them. She has now reportedly decided to take legal action against the security team and the event organizers," the X post claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The alleged Story read, "Just came out to see Justin Bieber's rehearnal and ended up getting harassed by security @couchella this is unacceptable. I came in peace and got treated like a criminal... I'll be taking this further." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alleged Story read, "Just came out to see Justin Bieber's rehearnal and ended up getting harassed by security @couchella this is unacceptable. I came in peace and got treated like a criminal... I'll be taking this further." {{/usCountry}}

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The X post, shared early Sunday morning, quickly went viral with nearly three million views, igniting a wave of reactions in the comments section.

One person wrote, "Selena Gomez taking legal action says it wasn’t just a small issue, something clearly crossed the line."

Another added, "Let's be real, Coachella security doesn’t just randomly block that level of celebrity without a reason."

A third user commented, "Security is doing their job. Get over yourself. If security says no, you leave."

However, this story is entirely false.

The screenshot is fabricated — it misspells the official Coachella handle as @couchella Selena Gomez never posted any such Story on her verified Instagram account. There are zero reports or statements from Selena, Justin Bieber's team, Coachella organizers, or any credible news outlet confirming the incident.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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