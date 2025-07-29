Shane Devon Tamura: 10 key facts about the Midtown Manhattan shooter

On Monday evening, 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura calmly walked into a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper armed with an M4-style rifle and opened fire, killing four people, including a cop, Didarul Islam, before shooting himself in the chest. Police officers stand near the scene of a reported shooter situation in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. July 28, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz(REUTERS)

NYPD is still piecing together his background and potential motives.

ALSO READ| Where did Shane Tamura live? NYC shooter lived with his parents

Here are ten key facts about the man behind the deadly shooting at 345 Park Avenue.

1. He drove cross-country to carry out the attack

Tamura, originally from Nevada, travelled across the U.S. before arriving in New York just hours before the shooting. His black BMW was traced through Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and New Jersey before reaching NYC around 4:30 PM Monday, just two hours before the shootout.

2. Tamura lived with his parents

The 27-year-old maniac lived in a gated neighbourhood in Las Vegas with his parents. In 2021, his parents purchased the property with three bedrooms and two bathrooms for $383,000.

3. The attack began in the lobby and ended on the 33rd floor

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch detailed surveillance footage shows Tamura exiting his BMW with a rifle, entering the building, and immediately opening fire.

“The building security camera footage shows the shooter enter the lobby, turn right and immediately open fire on an NYPD officer,” Tisch said in a press conference.

4. He killed four people, including a cop

Among those killed was Officer Didarul Islam, 36, who was working a security detail at the time. Two women and one man were also killed. Another male victim was critically injured and hospitalised, and four more people sustained minor injuries while fleeing.

4. Tamura had a documented mental health history

Las Vegas police confirmed Tamura’s mental health history. “According to our law enforcement partners in Las Vegas, Mr. Tamura has a documented mental health history,” Tisch stated.

5. He worked as security guard at Las Vegas casino

Tamura has previously worked as a security guard, and he last worked at a casino in Las Vegas, per the New York Post.

6. He left a note at the scene referencing football

NYPD say Tamura left a note that hinted at a possible motive — expressing frustration that his mental health struggles might be linked to his history of playing football. The note reportedly mentioned concerns about “CTE,” a brain condition linked to repeated head trauma.

7. He once played high school football in California

Tamura played as a running back at Granada Hills Charter School in Los Angeles. Former coach Walter Roby remembered him as “real elusive, real agile,” and “a quiet kid, well-mannered, very coachable.”

8. Former classmates are in disbelief

“You never would have thought violence was something you’d associate with him,” said Caleb Clarke, per NBC News, who reconnected with Tamura on social media recently.

ALSO READ| NYC shooter Shane Tamura had mental health history, worked as security guard at Las Vegas casino

9. He had no serious criminal record

According to local Vegas news, Tamura had only one previous arrest — a trespassing charge that was later dropped.

10. The motive is still under investigation

While police are exploring the link to his football past, Tisch said, “His motives are still under investigation.”