Fri, Oct 24, 2025
Shelter-in-place order, manhunt on: What we know so far on shooting near Harvard

Updated on: Oct 24, 2025 10:26 pm IST

Following the incident, the Cambridge police reached the spot where the shots were reportedly fired.

Harvard University issued and later lifted a shelter in place warning after a gun was fired near Radcliffe Quad on Friday.

The earliest alert by Harvard had asked students to “please avoid the area and shelter in place.”(REUTERS)
Following the incident, the Cambridge police reached the spot Sherman St. in the vicinity of Danehy Park where the shots were reportedly fired, Sergeant Robert Reardon, the department’s chief public information officer, told Boston Herald.

The earliest alert by Harvard had asked students to “please avoid the area and shelter in place.” “CPD and (the Harvard University Police Department) continue to search for the suspect on the bicycle,” the alert said.

Shooting near Harvard campus: What we know so far

• The Cambridge police said that there is no ongoing public safety risk at this time, lifting the shelter in place order. “Please continue to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the HUPD at 617-495-1212,” the latest Harvard alert stated.

• The Cambrige police reported that an unidentified male who was on a bicycle shot at another person on Sherman Street, according to an earlier Harvard alert.

• The alert stated that the suspect was heading toward Garden Street, and urged students to “avoid the area and shelter in place.” “If you are inside a building, stay there,” another alert said.

• The Cambridge police department and the Harvard University police department launched search efforts for the suspect.

• The Cambridge police found ballistic evidence from the spot where the shooting is said to have occurred, with an alert saying that there are no known victims of the incident so far. Sgt Reardon said additional information would be shared “when it is available.”

