Multiple people were shot at a casino in a "police-involved" shooting Nevada's Reno and a suspect was taken to custody, reported Associated Press on Monday, citing police officials. The shooting incident took place at the Grand Sierra Resort, reports said. Shooting at casino in Nevada's Reno leaves several injured, suspect arrested: Report(Pixabay/Representative)

A spokesperson with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department said there was an officer- involved shooting at the Grand Sierra Resort, but provided no further details, according to the Associated Press report.

The Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to the report of an active shooter at the Grand Sierra Resort at 7:25 am on July 28, according to foxreno.com.

Authorities said the suspect was taken to a hospital and there was no threat to the public. The extent of the suspect's injuries were not immediately known neither was his identity released.

Authorities reported multiple victims with varying degrees of injuries following the shooting. Officials said they are working to ensure everyone is accounted for before releasing an exact number.

Some individuals transported themselves to the hospital, the report said.

Several officers were involved in the incident, with some sustaining minor injuries. However, none were shot.

The shooting occurred primarily outside the building’s front entrance, in the valet area, and along the north side of the parking lot. Authorities said the area will remain closed for an extended period.

The Sparks Police Department will lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Reno City Councilman Devon Reese expressed condolences on social media.

The Reno Police Department initially warned residents to stay out of the area. Multiple emergency vehicles, including several ambulances, were seen outside the casino.