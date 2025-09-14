Sikh woman, who lived in US for 33 years, detained by ICE, sparks outrage

A 73-year-old woman from California's East Bay was detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last week despite living in the country for more than three decades, sparking outrage among community members. Kaur was allegedly detained during a routine check-in on Monday (September 8) by the ICE. (AFP)

Harjit Kaur, an immigrant from India, had no past criminal record and complied with the regular immigration check-ins, which happen every six months, for more than a decade now, a report in The Indian Express said.

Following her detention, a large group of people gathered in El Sobrante in Contra Costa County to show their support for Kaur, who had been residing in Hercules for a long time, according to KTVU.

This led to a crowd at the intersection of Appian Way and San Pablo Damn Road on Friday evening last week, with demonstrators carrying placards with the phrases ‘She’s no criminal’ and ‘Hands off our grandma’, as cars honked in support. People also held signs that read ‘Bring grandma home’.

Kaur detained during routine check-in

Kaur was allegedly detained during a routine check-in on Monday (September 8) by the ICE. “We are all just in a state of shock,” her grandaughter Sukhdeep Kaur said, according to Berkleyside.

The ICE had asked Kaur to come to their San Francisco office to submit some additional paperwork, following which she was detained. A day later, she was taken to a detention center in Bakersfield.

Sukhdeep said that Kaur was “everyone’s grandma”, adding that she was seen as a “mother figure” who is “independent, selfless, and hard-working”.

“I never thought something like this would happen, especially with her history and her being such a huge part of the community. It’s just outrageous,” Sukhdeep added.

Kaur had been a resident of East Bay for over 30 years, and had been living in Hercules. She had also been working for more than two decades at Sari Palace on University Avenue in Berkeley, and was regular to the El Sobrante Sikh Gurdwara, Berkleyside reported.

While Kaur's asylum case was denied in 2012, she had, since then, “faithfully reported” to the San Francisco ICE every six months for more than 13 years, according to her daughter-in-law.