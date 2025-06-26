Silver prices today in US rise sharply to $36.29 on June 26, 2025

Silver prices in the United States have climbed sharply in 2025. As of June 26, the price of silver reached about $36.49 per troy ounce, as per Reuters report. Apart from silver, Gold prices rose Thursday as the US dollar weakened amid concerns over the Federal Reserve’s future independence. Investors are now turning their attention to upcoming US inflation data for signs on the direction of interest rates. Silver is one of the top performing metals in the market. It is rising nearly as fast as gold, partly because investors treat it as a cheaper version of gold during times of uncertainty.(Unsplash)

This surge makes silver one of the top performing metals in the market. It is rising nearly as fast as gold, partly because investors treat it as a cheaper version of gold during times of uncertainty.

Silver is a precious metal that investors trade regularly. It has long been used as a store of value and a way to exchange goods. Though it is less popular than gold, many investors still turn to silver to balance their portfolios. Some buy it for its real-world value or use it to protect their money during times of high inflation.

How one can purchase silver ?

Silver can be purchased in physical form, like coins or bars. Investors can also trade silver through Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), which follow silver prices on global markets.

Several factors can cause silver prices to change. For example, global tensions or fears of a serious recession can raise silver prices because it is seen as a safe asset—though not as strong as gold in that role. Silver prices also tend to rise when interest rates are low.

Since silver is priced in US dollars (XAG/USD), the value of the dollar matters too. A strong dollar usually holds silver prices down. A weaker dollar can help silver go up, as reported by Fxstreet

Other price drivers include investor demand, how much silver is mined, and how much is recycled. Unlike gold, silver is more common in the earth, and that can impact how much it is worth in the market.