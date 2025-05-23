Skilla Baby shot on 8 Mile in Detroit? Photos of bullet-riddled car surface

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby was reportedly shot multiple times Thursday evening on eastbound 8 Mile near Telegraph Road. According to several social media reports, he sustained a graze wound to the head and a gunshot wound to the leg. The vehicle he was traveling in reportedly crashed into a building shortly after the shooting. Photos have surfaced online showing a bullet-riddled black car allegedly connected to the incident. Authorities are yet to issue a statement on the alleged shooting. Hindustan Times has not independently verified the authenticity of the reports or the images. Detroit rapper Skilla Baby was reportedly shot multiple times on eastbound 8 Mile.(X)

Detroit Rappers Songs, a local Facebook group dedicated to covering the city's rap scene, confirmed that the rapper had been shot. A post from the group claimed the suspect fled the scene following the incident. The exact condition of the victim remains unknown, and no information about the suspect has been released.

Fan Reactions:

Several fans took to social media to express concern and offer prayers for the rapper’s recovery.

“Sending love and healing prayers... love one another,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, "That's incredibly serious and I hope he makes a full recovery. Sending positive thoughts his way.'

Who is Skilla Baby?

Born Trevon Gardner in 1998, Skilla Baby grew up on Detroit’s West Side and began rapping as a teenager. He rose to prominence with his breakout single “Trevon” from the 2019 album Push That Shit Out Skilla.

In 2022, he signed with Geffen Records, leading to the release of several high-profile projects, including We Eat The Most (2022), Controversy (a 2023 collaboration with Tee Grizzley), and The Coldest (2024), which features standout tracks like “Tay B Style” and “Icky Vicky Vibes.”

Skilla Baby’s digital reach is significant. His YouTube channel boasts over 370,000 subscribers and 257 million views, with “Tay B Style” alone surpassing 3 million views. He also maintains a strong presence on social media, with 1.4 million followers on Instagram and a growing following on TikTok. He was named BET’s Amplified Artist in April 2024.