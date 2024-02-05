Slushie trend takes over TikTok - All you need to know about it

TikTok is the place where trends are born and spread like wildfire. The latest head-scratcher? The slushie trend, leaving users puzzled and intrigued. FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. TikTok and five content creators who have filed lawsuits against the state arguing the ban is unconstitutional asked on judge on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, to issue a temporary injunction to block the law before it takes effect in January.(AP)

The icy twist:

Picture this: People grabbing large slushies from 7-Eleven, but instead of sipping quietly, they're tossing the whole cup at their trucks. Yes, you read that right! It's not about enjoying the slushie; it's about creating a colourful mess.

Truck edition:

Before you jump into this icy escapade, you need a 'Bubba Truck.' That's the lingo for a four-wheel drive pickup truck, ideally pimped out with large tyres or a thunderous exhaust. It's all about flaunting those wheels!

Trendy soundtrack:

Every trend needs a beat, and the slushie craze has found its rhythm in the rap track 'Bag Season' by Jay Lewis, featuring Da Real Gee Money.

Eye-catching chaos:

What's the point, you ask? Well, it's all about catching attention. The slushie shower serves no practical purpose but to showcase these 'Bubba Trucks' in a way that's both eye-catching and, some might say, wasteful.

TikTok frenzy:

Teens are forming slushie squads, capturing the colourful chaos, and sharing it on TikTok. Some videos are hitting millions of views, but many viewers are left scratching their heads. "Why is this a thing?" they wonder.

Confused comments:

The comments section is a mix of laughter and confusion. "No idea why this is a trend but it's funny," says one user. "I don't understand this," admits another. And then there's the realization, "Guess I'm officially old at 25."

Waste or wow? You decide:

Whether you find it funny, confusing, or just a bit wasteful, the slushie trend is here. It's a head-turner for sure, but the question remains: is it a waste of slushies or a stroke of TikTok genius?