Small plane crashes in Azle near Fort Worth, Texas: What we know so far

A small plane crashed in Azle, just west of Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday. According to DFW Scanner, the aircraft went down in the 4000 block of Silverview Lane in an unincorporated area of Tarrant County near Azle. The aircraft then caught fire. Two people were aboard the plane at the time of the crash, but both managed to escape with minor injuries, Newsweek reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and Lake Worth Fire are responding to the scene.

A small plane crashed in Azle, just west of Fort Worth, Texas.(Representational image/ Pixabay)