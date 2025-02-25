Menu Explore
Small plane crashes in Azle near Fort Worth, Texas: What we know so far

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Feb 25, 2025 03:46 AM IST

A small plane crashed in Azle, just west of Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

A small plane crashed in Azle, just west of Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday. According to DFW Scanner, the aircraft went down in the 4000 block of Silverview Lane in an unincorporated area of Tarrant County near Azle. The aircraft then caught fire. Two people were aboard the plane at the time of the crash, but both managed to escape with minor injuries, Newsweek reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and Lake Worth Fire are responding to the scene.

A small plane crashed in Azle, just west of Fort Worth, Texas.(Representational image/ Pixabay)
A small plane crashed in Azle, just west of Fort Worth, Texas.(Representational image/ Pixabay)

Videos shared on social media show the charred remains of the plane. Lake Worth Fire told Fox4News that the plane is privately-owned and not a military aircraft.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
