Small plane crashes in South Florida hours after NYC chopper tragedy; casualties feared

A small plane has crashed in US' South Florida region near a major interstate highway and railroad tracks, The Associated Press reported, citing police. The Boca Raton police said that several roads near the Boca Raton airport were closed near Interstate 95. Authorities are present at the scene as the small plane crashed near a major highway in South Florida. (Screengrab/X/@_TruthZone_)

Several visuals on social media showed the plane on fire, engulfed in large plumes of smoke as firefighters and police teams responded to the incident.

It was not immediately clear as to how many people were aboard the plane and whether there are any survivors.

‘Don’t know if I ever want to fly again': Netizens react

In the backdrop of the recent aircraft crashes, netizens on social media reacted to the South Florida incident.

One of the users on X wrote, "Another plane crash, Boca Raton Florida. I don't know if I ever want to fly again." Another quipped, "I just don't get it."

Another X user described the events as "strange things are happening..."

"Plane crash in Florid today. Yesterday, crash over Hudson River. Who's next?" wrote a user.

NYC helicopter crash

This incident comes just a day after a tourist helicopter crashed into New York City's Hudson River, killing all six aboard, including three children. While officials did publicly identify those killed, a New York Post report said that those onboard included the president and CEO of Siemens in Spain and his wife and children.

US President Donald Trump had reacted to the crash and said, "Terrible helicopter crash in the Hudson River. Looks like six people, the pilot, two adults, and three children, are no longer with us. The footage of the accident is horrendous."

“God bless the families and friends of the victims. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, and his talented staff are on it. Announcements as to exactly what took place, and how, will be made shortly!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

As per New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the Bell 206 chopper, operated by NY Helicopter Tours, had departed from a downtown helipad at about 3 pm and flew north over the Hudson.

It then turned south when it reached the George Washington Bridge and minutes later, hitting the water upside down and getting submerged near Lower Manhattan at around 3:15 pm, Tisch added.