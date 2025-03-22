Menu Explore
Social Security rule changes in March: From identity verification to overpayment

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2025 06:23 PM IST

The Social Security Administration is tightening its rules on identity verification and overpayment. 

The United States' decades-old Social Security system is undergoing several changes under President Donald Trump's administration. Interim chief Lee Dudek, who has been closely working with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), even warned that the Social Security Administration (SSA) might be shut down if the Elon Musk-led department is stopped from accessing the personal data of millions of Americans.

Several social security rules will change in March (Representational image/Unsplash)
Several social security rules will change in March (Representational image/Unsplash)

“My anti-fraud team would be DOGE affiliates. My IT staff would be DOGE affiliates. As it stands, I will follow [the judge’s order] exactly and terminate access by all SSA employees to our IT systems,” Dudek was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

Read More: Social Security benefits to increase starting March 2025: Who's eligible?

“Really, I want to turn it off and let the courts figure out how they want to run a federal agency,” he added.

Identity verification

Meanwhile, the SSA is introducing stricter identity verification rules starting March 31. Individuals without access to ‘my Social Security' accounts will have to go down to field offices and get themselves verified.

Direct deposit changes now process in one business day (down from 30 days), but this burdens those without online access—like the elderly, disabled, or children who can’t have accounts—requiring in-person visits.

Read More: Why Social Security payments could be delayed this month? Details here

Overpayment

Another rule change that could affect millions is the tightening of overpayment. Starting March 27, beneficiaries who have been accidentally overpaid may see 100% of their money withheld until the debt is recovered. Earlier, the SSA had a 10% cap on withholdings.

However, the policy does not apply to individuals already on an overpayment repayment plan from before March 27. The rule change will not affect Supplemental Security Income benefits, which will continue to use a 10% withholding limit for overpayment recovery​.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
