Sonny Jurgensen cause of death update: How did Washington QB icon die? All on his health issues

Sonny Jurgensen, a Hall of Fame quarterback and Washington sports icon, has died. He was 91. A Commanders spokesperson confirmed that the team was informed about his passing on Friday. Former Washington Redskins quarterback Sonny Jurgensen sits in a golf cart in a tunnel before an NFL football game (AP)

“We are enormously proud of his amazing life and accomplishments on the field, marked not only by a golden arm but also a fearless spirit and intellect that earned him a place among the legends in Canton,” his family said in a statement. “He lived with deep appreciation for the teammates, colleagues and friends he met along the way. While he has taken his final snap, his legacy will remain an indelible part of the city he loved and the family he built.”

Sonny Jurgensen cause of death update While the family did not reveal the exact cause of death, we can report that Sonny Jurgensen battled health issues throughout his career and even after. During his NFL career, Jurgensen was known for his durability but faced significant physical challenges.

In 1968, he played through broken ribs and chronic elbow pain caused by calcium deposits. Later, in 1972, he missed significant time, including Super Bowl VII, while battling various injuries.

The 91-year-old retired from his long-time role as a Washington radio broadcaster in 2019 at the age of 84. In his later years, he was occasionally seen using a golf cart for mobility during public appearances at FedEx Field.

A surprise quarterback Jurgensen arrived in Washington in 1964 in a surprise quarterback swap that sent Norm Snead to the Philadelphia Eagles. Over the next 11 seasons, Jurgensen rewrote the team’s record books.

He topped 3,000 yards in a season five times, including twice with Philadelphia, in an era before rules changes opened up NFL offenses. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and remains the only Washington player to wear the No. 9 jersey in a game.

“Sonny Jurgensen is, and always will be, one of the defining legends of Washington football,” said controlling owner Josh Harris. “For me, Sonny was the embodiment of what it means to don the burgundy and gold: tough, smart and endlessly devoted to this franchise and its fans."

(With AP inputs)