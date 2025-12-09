Sophie Rain drops massive hint on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl plans; ‘something big’

Influencer Sophie Rain has started a wave of speculation around Bad Bunny’s hotly anticipated Super Bowl LX halftime performance after sharing a cryptic comment the star allegedly made during an unexpected meeting aboard a private jet. Rain, 21, recounted the encounter during a TikTok Live on Sunday.(@sophieraiin/ X, AP)

Rain, 21, recounted the encounter during a TikTok Live on Sunday, calling the moment unforgettable and describing Bad Bunny, 31, as “the nicest person.” With the Super Bowl just weeks away, her story has quickly become the latest spark in a growing frenzy over what the Puerto Rican superstar may have planned.

According to Rain, she and Bad Bunny met unexpectedly on a private jet, reported Sports Illustrated. As a self-described huge fan, Rain said she couldn’t resist asking the question everyone wants answered: who he might bring onstage during the halftime show. “I was like, so are you bringing out guests, or what’s going on here?” she said.

What she claims he said next has since sent fans into speculation mode.

Rain told followers that Bad Bunny responded with a tease: “Super Bowl 2026 will not be the same after.” She laughed while recounting it, adding, “I love him so much… I am already planning my trip to go see him.”

Speaking further with The Blast, Rain said the comment felt less like a casual reply and more like a message. “It wasn’t a yes or no,” she said. “It was more like… a warning.” She added that his energy suggested “something big was coming.”

Halftime pick continues to divide fans

Bad Bunny’s selection as the halftime headliner has already sparked mixed reactions online, as reported by Sports Illustrated and The Blast. Supporters celebrated the choice, while others questioned whether a Spanish-language performer was the right fit for the NFL’s biggest stage.

“idk what bad bunny be sayin but he’s gonna be great at super bowl halftime,” one fan wrote on X. Another added, “Good choice, Bad Bunny… although I was still hoping for Lil Wayne.”

But detractors were blunt: “They chose someone who doesn’t perform in English. Good artist, not the audience.”

While the halftime chatter heats up, the NFL has already revealed several pregame performers. In late November, the league announced that Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile will perform “America the Beautiful,” and Coco Jones will present “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”