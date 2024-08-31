Sopranos star Michael Imperioli under fire as he shares photos of young Kamala Harris: ‘This is real embarrassing’

Michael Imperioli, star of 'Sopranos', received backlash from his admirers after he revealed why he would for Kamala Harris against Donald Trump in the November election. Michael Imperioli shared a picture of young Harris with short hair on Instagram. “I would vote for her based on this photo alone,” he declared.(. Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Imperioli shared a picture of young Harris with short hair. “I would vote for her based on this photo alone,” he declared.

Imperioli, who has364,000 followers on Instagram, slammed him, with one writing: “Dude, you're losing your sh-t.”

Another fan questioned, “Are you ok?”, while the third one reprimanded, “This is real embarrassing my guy.”

A commenter made the observation that the presidential candidate's appearance has “nothing to do with political capital.”

Some even conjectured that the 58-year-old actor from the Upper West Side, who included @kamalahq in the picture's caption and featured Harris wearing a popped collar and red lipstick, was being paid by Harris' campaign.

“This is what it looks like when your acting career falls apart and you need money,” one user quipped.

One user went on to claim that Imperioli “has been bought” by unscrupulous organisations who promise him roles in TV shows and motion pictures. "If he doesn’t go with what they want, he will be unemployed . . . Mikey, if you need help, give us a sign,” the person added.

Michael Imperioli take shot at Donald Trump

Following backlash, Imperioli took down his remarks and prevented his followers' ability to comment on his post by Monday.

He, however, shared another image of a younger Harris on Thursday with her arms crossed and red lipstick on.

“SAVE DEMOCRACY,” the caption read. “SAVE DEMOCRACY. VOTE FOR KAMALA. LINKS IN BIO to REGISTER TO VOTE and to DONATE TO THE CAMPAIGN,” he wrote, tagging Harris campaign.

He then started blasting the critics and even took a shot at Trump. “Actors should stick to acting and never make comments about politics or anything really,” he wrote.

According to him, Trump can only “win” by “cheating”, adding that “way behind and he knows it”.

His supporters were unable to remain silent as they dragged his HBO character Christopher, who Tony Soprano killed.

“Chrissy, watch it,” one said, while another remarked, “No wonder Tony didn't save you.”