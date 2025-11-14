South Dakota and Wyoming power outage: Rapid City, Casper, Gillette among affected - See map and updates

A massive power outage hit multiple cities in South Dakota and Wyoming on Thursday afternoon. Among the cities most affected were Rapid City in South Dakota and Casper in Wyoming. Representational.(Unsplash)

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDOT) confirmed the outage in a post on X and said that multiple areas around Rapid City in western South Dakota are affected. Thousands of homes are without power in western South Dakota as of Thursday afternoon.

In Wyoming, Oil City News reported that more than 55,000 homes are without power in Casper, Douglas, Glendo, Riverton, Buffalo and Gillette. Some places in Utah and Montana are also affected, the report adds.

South Dakota and Wyoming Power Outage: See Map

According to the live map of reported outages on Live Power Outages, a platform that tracks such outages based on customers' and company reports, showed that Wyoming is most affected, with more than 94,000 without power in multiple regions. In South Dakota, more than 37,000 are without power.

Here's a map of the power outage today:

Wyoming and western South Dakota is experiencing massive power outages.(poweroutages.us)

Wyoming Outages Details

In Wyoming, Natrona County is reporting the largest number of outages, with 43,178 customers without power. Followed by Campbell County at 12,319, Sheridan County with 11,325 and Converse County with 8,723 outages.

Nearby counties, such as Johnson, Crook and Weston, are also reporting some outages. Notably, in Wyoming, the outage is concentrated on the northern part of the state.

South Dakota Outages Details

In South Dakota, Pennington County reported the most outages with 19,144 customers without power. In Lawrence County, 8,478 customers were without power, while in Meade County, 6,296 reported power outages.

Some outages were also reported from Fall River and Custer counties. The outages were concentrated on the western part of the state.

This is a breaking news.