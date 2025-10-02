Southport mass shooting victims: Who were Solomon Banjo, Michael Durbin, and Joy Rogers?

On Wednesday, the three victims of the tragic mass shooting at the American Fish Company bar in Southport, North Carolina Saturday were identified. Southport city authorities revealed that the victims were Solomon Banjo, 36, of Charlottesville, Virginia, Michael Durbin, 56, of Galena, Ohio, and Joy Rogers, 64, of Southport. Joey Whitaker from Holden Beach plays "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes in front of the American Fish Company following a fatal shooting that occurred here on Sunday, Sept. 28.(AP)

Nigel Max Edge, a Marine veteran with a lot of accolades in the US Army to his name, was identified as the suspect in the shooting. 40-year-old Edge faces multiple counts of murder, assault, and weapons charges and remains in custody, the police in Brunswick County said.

According to a city spokesperson, the five injured in the shooting are still undergoing treatment and their current condition is unknown. Their names have not been made public.

Who Were Solomon Banjo, Joy Rodgers and Michael Durbin?

More details have now surfaced on the three victims who passed away after the shooting at the American Fishing Club.

According to the local newspaper, The News & Observer, Solomon Banjo was a 36-year-old from Charlottesville, Virginia, who worked as an executive director for Eon, a healthcare technology company. He was a former University of Virginia graduate, his LinkedIn profile reportedly reveals.

Meanwhile, the second victim, Michael Durbin, was from Ohio and worked in the financial sector, the same report reveals. Joy Rodgers, who was from Southport, has been described as a "beautiful wife, mother, friend and a passionate follower of Jesus" on a GoFundMe launched to cover her funeral expenses.

What's Next For Suspect Nigel Max Edge

Nigel Max Edge, who was identified as an Oak Island resident, faces three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon. With his next court appearance scheduled for October 13, prosecutors in Southport revealed that Nigel Edge could potentially face a death penalty, though he does not have any criminal history.

"I will say that North Carolina is a state for which the death penalty is a potential, and my office does seek it in appropriate cases," DA Jon David said. "I want you to know that there is a process in place within my office to scrupulously review the facts and circumstances of every homicide offense that comes through our door," he said.

However, what weighs in his favor is the Southport Police Chief Todd Coring confirming that he suffered from PTSD and his actions might have links to his mental health issues.