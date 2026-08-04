Spokane wildfire update: Which US states are seeing air quality impacts and are under warnings?

Authorities are struggling to contain several large wildfires in the Spokane, Washington area that have forced roughly 65,000 people from their homes, destroyed hundreds of buildings, and sent plumes of toxic smoke into the air.

Which states are affected?

This photo provided by Spokane Fire District 9 shows the Upriver Fire burning northeast of Spokane, Wash., on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (Robert Gray/Spokane Fire District 9 via AP) (Spokane Fire District 9 via AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Three wildfires have consumed more than 12.5 square miles of land in and around Spokane, the second largest city in the state, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The blazes were 0% contained as of August 3.

The fires have burned between 700 and 1,100 structures, including homes and businesses, according to the California Interagency Incident Management Team 7, which is leading the response effort.

Officials said the numbers were preliminary as crews were still working to contain the wildfires.

States with active wildfires:

Washington - Spokane Complex fires, plus a fire about 80 miles northwest of Spokane that has burned about 210 square miles

Idaho - Grassland fire in western Idaho, burning alongside the Oregon fire, caused by lightning

Oregon - Same grassland fire extends into eastern Oregon; a separate fire in the Stinkingwater Mountains has burned about 336 square miles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Super El Nino update: Which 4 US states could be buried in snow this winter? Which states are seeing air-quality impacts? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Super El Nino update: Which 4 US states could be buried in snow this winter? Which states are seeing air-quality impacts? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

As per AccuWeather, satellites showed a massive area of smoke stretching eastward as the sun rose on Monday morning. AccuWeather's air quality maps showed “very unhealthy” air quality in several areas, with pockets of "dangerous" air quality in northeastern Washington.

States and areas seeing air-quality impacts:

Washington - Spokane's AQI was 218, with an Air Quality Alert issued (Air quality was expected to remain very unhealthy in the city through Tuesday night)

Oregon - "Very unhealthy" air quality, including in Portland

Idaho - Among the hardest-hit areas through midweek

Utah - Smoke stretching in from the north

Montana - Smoke extending eastward

Northwestern Colorado - Smoke reaching this region, with haze as far as Denver

Nevada - Poor air quality extending south

South Dakota - Hazy conditions in Rapid City

Minnesota - Haze reaching as far as Minneapolis

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

AccuWeather Meteorologist Breanna Grill said, “The thickest smoke is forecast across Washington, Oregon and Idaho through midweek, reducing air quality in cities like Spokane, Portland and Seattle.” She added that poor air quality is also expected to spread into Nevada and Utah. Hazy skies could also reach parts of the Plains and central Rockies, including Rapid City, Denver and even Minneapolis later this week.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said in a statement, “Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity.”

Also Read: 'Sadly our apartment…': Residents flee Spokane County wildfire as devastating videos emerge

Which states are under warnings?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per AP, the National Weather Service issued several types of warnings across the region:

Air quality warnings:

Eastern Washington

Eastern Oregon

Western and central Idaho

Western Montana

Red flag fire warnings:

Utah

Montana

Western Nebraska

The weather in the fire-hit areas is expected to remain sunny and dry well into the week, with temperatures rising above 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday.

Since the start of summer, more than 1,000 fires have burned about 450,000 acres in Washington, said Dave Upthegrove, the state's commissioner of public lands, at a news conference on August 1. “This is an extraordinary fire season,” he said. “This is not normal.”