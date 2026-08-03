Spokane wildfires update: Spencer Pratt issues blunt warning as 60,000 ordered to evacuate, 'Don't expect govt to…'

Around 60,000 people have been instructed to evacuate by Sunday due to three rapidly advancing wildfires that pose a threat to Spokane and surrounding areas in the northwestern state of Washington, according to local authorities.

Spokane wildfires update: Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes Saturday and overnight into Sunday, as three separate fires broke out in and around the city in the east of Washington state. (Photo by Erick Doxey / AFP) (AFP)

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Officials have estimated that at least 600 residences, businesses, and other buildings have been lost. As of Sunday afternoon, there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries, and no individuals are currently unaccounted for.

The three significant wildfires have been named the Old Trails Fire, the Fairview Fire, and the Autumn Lane Fire. By Sunday, they had collectively scorched 5,390 acres (22 square kilometers) and were still not contained, as reported by a federal incident management team.

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Spokane wildfires: Update on shelters, power outages

{{^usCountry}} Extensive regions of Spokane and Spokane County have been issued Level 3 evacuation orders, necessitating that residents evacuate without delay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Extensive regions of Spokane and Spokane County have been issued Level 3 evacuation orders, necessitating that residents evacuate without delay. {{/usCountry}}

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An emergency shelter has been established at the Spokane Convention Center. The fires have also led to the evacuation of patients from the Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center and have interrupted operations at various public facilities and utility services.

On Saturday, the fires expanded swiftly due to strong winds, elevated temperatures, and very dry vegetation. Reports of power outages emerged from various regions of the Spokane area.

Also Read: 'Sadly our apartment…': Residents flee Spokane County wildfire as devastating videos emerge

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Spokane wildfires: Spencer Pratt issues message of faith

Spencer Pratt, a former candidate for mayor of Los Angeles and a reality television personality, whose residence in Pacific Palisades was ravaged by the Palisades Fire in 2025, stated that the destruction occurring in Spokane serves as a cautionary tale for communities nationwide.

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"My deepest sympathies to the folks in Spokane who just lost everything in an instant," Pratt stated in a social media post Sunday. "Nothing can really prepare you for this devastation."

Pratt, who has candidly discussed the emotional and financial impact of losing his own residence, cautioned that communities nationwide should not presume they are shielded from comparable disasters.

"And everyone else, take heed... this is coming for you, too," he wrote, adding. "Don't wait til the fire is at your patio door."

He encouraged families to establish an evacuation plan prior to the occurrence of a disaster, warning that wildfires can spread rapidly, leaving little time for decisions made at the last moment.

"Have a plan. Don't expect government to be there to save your home," Pratt wrote. "Don't expect the fire to wait until you're at home and awake and ready... think about what happens when the fire comes at 2AM dead asleep, or when you're at work downtown, or 3 beers in on a river float 20 miles from home and your cats are all locked inside. You seldom get a real warning before the fire comes."

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He urged the community members to assist each other during what he anticipated would be an extended recovery period.

Pratt ended his message by urging those impacted to rely on their faith.

"Above all else, if I can offer any advice right now... lean further into God," he said. “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Have faith in His providence, even if your heart feels too broken to accept it right now.”

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Governor Bob Ferguson gives update

In the midst of destruction, former Washington state Representative Matt Shea posted a photograph of an American flag that remained upright after fire ravaged a neighborhood, describing it as "an amazing picture of hope among the ashes."

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson expressed his support on X, stating, "Praying for Spokane!"

Governor Bob Ferguson of Washington later stated that he had a direct conversation with President Donald Trump and Mullin, detailing the destruction occurring in Spokane and other areas throughout the state.

"Just a few minutes ago, I spoke with President Trump and Secretary Mullin. I detailed how dire and devastating the situation is in Spokane and across our state," Ferguson said on X.

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Spokane Mayor calls wildfires ‘worst natural disaster’

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown characterized the situation as “the worst natural disaster our region has faced,” noting that officials were evaluating the damage and were "still deliberating on the possibility of lives being lost".

Currently, there have been no confirmed fatalities or injuries.

The wildfires in Spokane are part of a larger total of 16 wildfires that are consuming 250,000 acres across Washington, as confirmed by the state's department of natural resources.

The National Weather Service (NWS) had issued warnings regarding "extremely critical" fire weather conditions over the weekend, with strong winds and unusually dry weather contributing to the rapid spread of the flames.

Meanwhile, scientist have said that climate change caused by human activities increases the likelihood of warm, dry conditions that contribute to wildfires, in addition to causing more frequent and severe heatwaves, as well as possible summer droughts.

The wildfires have resulted in the destruction of approximately 600 structures, encompassing both residential and commercial properties. According to Avista Utilities, over 10,000 electricity customers are currently without power.