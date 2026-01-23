St Clair County shooting: Fears of active shooter in south end of Port Huron; first details

A shooting was reported in St Clair County, Michigan, on Thursday. Port Huron Police Department confirmed the incident in a statement on Facebook. An active shooter was reported in St Clair County Michigan. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

“Please avoid the area of the 3000 block of 26th Street (between Nern and Manuel) at this time. There is a large police presence in the area due to a barricaded subject with shots fired. Officers were originally dispatched to a disorderly complaint, and shots were encountered as officers approached,” they said.

“Residents in or near the area are advised to shelter inside their homes immediately. Do not come into the area until further notice. This is an active and evolving situation. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available,” cops added.

An updated noted, “Shelter in place remains in effect if you live in the area. This is an active and dangerous situation. Multiple local, county, and state agencies are on scene and officers are still taking active gunfire from the suspect(s) home. We will provide more updates as we can.”