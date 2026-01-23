St Clair County shooting: Fears of active shooter in south end of Port Huron; first details
A shooting was reported in St Clair County, Michigan on Thursday, with Port Huron police issuing a statement to the effect.
A shooting was reported in St Clair County, Michigan, on Thursday. Port Huron Police Department confirmed the incident in a statement on Facebook.
“Please avoid the area of the 3000 block of 26th Street (between Nern and Manuel) at this time. There is a large police presence in the area due to a barricaded subject with shots fired. Officers were originally dispatched to a disorderly complaint, and shots were encountered as officers approached,” they said.
“Residents in or near the area are advised to shelter inside their homes immediately. Do not come into the area until further notice. This is an active and evolving situation. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available,” cops added.
An updated noted, “Shelter in place remains in effect if you live in the area. This is an active and dangerous situation. Multiple local, county, and state agencies are on scene and officers are still taking active gunfire from the suspect(s) home. We will provide more updates as we can.”
One person claimed there was an active shooter in the south end of Port Huron, the county seat of St Clair County. The person wrote on Facebook “everyone please be safe and lock your doors!”. Another added, “Male shooting out the window st Clair county Michigan,” based off of scanner reports.
Also Read | Australia shooting updates: Incident likely a domestic dispute; man killed ex-GF, two others, says report
A person also asked “Did anyone else just get a text or call saying the st Clair county police department is saying to stay inside with our doors locked?”, adding “Im scared.”
Currently it is not known if there have been any injuries or fatalities. The police are yet to comment on the matter.
More claims about St Clair County shooting
Several people reacted to the news of the shooting. “Active shooter but I think it’s closer to your house not mine,” a person remarked. Another said, “They're shooting in south park.”
Yet another added, “A suspect shooting at police in south park area. Streets are being blocked off, stay out of the area. This is currently active.”
People who appeared to be close to the shooting also shared their experience on Facebook. “10 shots fired, right across the street from me on 26th near Manuel,” one person said. Another added, “Apartment 20 just sent shots through my daughter's apartment walls.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More