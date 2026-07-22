St. Jude hospital Memphis shooting reports: Lockdown amid active shooter claims; police on scene

Police in Memphis, Tennessee are on scene at a possible active shooter situation at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple social media accounts are also reporting a possible shooting at the hospital on 262 Danny Thomas Place.
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Local media is reporting a massive police presence outside the hospital, along with other emergency vehicles. Reports suggest that people may have been shot, though authorities have not confirmed gunfire yet.
Videos of the incident were also shared on social media. Here's one photo shared by Memphis resident, Lucy Lui Bennett, which shows massive police presence outside the hospital in Memphis.
Local News outlet News 3 reported that along with Memphis Police, Highway State Patrol, Memphis Safe Task Force, and the National Guard are also at the scene of the incident.
William Blackwood Woodro, a Memphis based creator, shared a video of the scenes outside the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. Here's the video:
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.