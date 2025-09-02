Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
McDonald, PA shooting: Barricaded suspect fires at police during Washington County standoff

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Sept 02, 2025 08:39 am IST

A barricaded gunman opened fire on police during a standoff at a residence in McDonald, Washington County, Pennsylvania, according to police scanner reports.

A barricaded gunman opened fire on police during a standoff at a residence in McDonald, Washington County, Pennsylvania, according to police scanner reports.

Shooting in Washington County, Pennsylvania.(Pixabay)
Shooting in Washington County, Pennsylvania.(Pixabay)

What we know so far

Washington County dispatch confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that officers arrived at a home on the 300 block of Fairmont Street just before 10 p.m. after receiving reports of an armed man.

Allegheny County officials told Action News 4 that their SWAT team was heading to the scene to support local law enforcement.

Social media updates indicate that the armed suspect is currently located on the second floor of the home.

No further details have been released. Authorities describe the situation as active and ongoing.

