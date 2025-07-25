Starlink Down: Thousands lose connectivity in reported outage

UPDATE: Elon Musk has responded to the Starlink outage, stating, Service will be restored shortly. Sorry for the outage. SpaceX will remedy root cause to ensure it doesn’t happen again.” Starlink is down in US.(Getty Images via AFP)

Starlink confirmed the disruption in a statement, “Starlink is currently in a network outage and we are actively implementing a solution. We appreciate your patience, we'll share an update once this issue is resolved.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Starlink users across the United States were left without internet on Thursday as a major service outage disrupted connectivity for thousands.

A notification on Statlink's official website states, "Starlink is currently experiencing a service outage. Our team is investigating."

Reports on DownDetector

According to DownDetector, reports of issues began to surge around 3:30 p.m. EDT, with nearly 60,000 users affected at the peak of the outage.

Users from across the country shared their experiences on DownDetector.

One person wrote, "Down in Maryland - Washington, DC area.”

Another wrote, “Down in Northern California.”

A third user added, “Down in rural central Texas.”

Another user wrote, “Down in East Central Indiana.”

Another person expressed, “Down in Porterville, CA. It's been down for an hour now, and the Starlink website isn't even loading. Did Elon rage-end Starlink?”

Reports on social media

Several users also took to social media to report the outage.

One user wrote on Reddit, "Down in Tennessee. WFH too, right in the middle of the workday. Such a pain."

Another added, “We have multiple Starlinks at different locations and they’re all down right now. We’re located in Florida.”

A third user wrote on X, “Me awkwardly logging into twitter after months just to come and confirm if Starlink is down for anyone else.”

Another wrote, “Well… Starlink is down… guess I’m using the hotspot on my phone for right now.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information