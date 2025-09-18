State banquet seating plans revealed: Who's sitting next to Donald Trump, Melania, and Tiffany

Donald Trump is on his unprecedented second state visit to the UK as US President, and attended the state banquet thrown from him. Also present were wife Melania Trump and daughter Tiffany, from his previous marriage with Marla Maples. Donald Trump, wife Melania, and Trump's daughter, Tiffany, from ex-wife Marla Maples attended the state banquet.(AP)

Now, the seating plans of the state banquet have been revealed, and we know who are the guests seated with the president, the first lady, and the president's daughter. Notably, the guest list of 160 includes figures from politics, tech, and showbusiness.

Who is seated next to Donald Trump?

The King is seated in the middle of the table, Daily Express reported, noting that Trump is to one side, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is on the other. Princess of Wales, Catherine, is on the other side of Trump.

Who is seated next to Melania Trump?

Like the President, the First Lady of the US is also seated between members of the Royal Family. One one side is the Queen, and on the other is William, the Prince of Wales, the publication also reported.

Who is seated next to Tiffany Trump?

While the Trumps are in the heart of things at the state banquet, daughter Tiffany has been seated further off. The 31-year-old was seated four seats down from the Princess of Wales, in between Apple CEO Tim Cook and David Owen, husband of biotech CEO Dame Emma Walmsley, People reported.

This seating split her up from husband Michael Boulos, a Gen Z business executive. Boulous, 28, not only accompanied Kate Middleton into the banquet hall, but was also seated next to her. Tiffany, who was part of the procession as well, meanwhile, walked in the lineup five spots after her husband.

Other US dignitaries present at the dinner are Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, US Ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens, apart from White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, White House deputy chiefs of staff Nicholas Luna, and Dan Scavino.