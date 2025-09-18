Melania Trump's yellow dress at state banquet has secret message, stylist says: ‘Do things in own way’

Melania Trump's choice to wear a yellow dress to the royal banquet might be her way of sending a message, a celbrity stylist reportedly feels. The First Lady of the United States chose a yellow off-shoulder dress with a pink belt for her dinner with King Charles. First Lady Melania Trump chose a yellow outfit for her and Donald Trump's dinner with King Charles.(AP)

President Donald Trump, her husband, went with a white tie tuxedo. Marian Kwei, the stylist who is also a Vogue contributor, spoke to BBC about the possible significance of Melania's choice of clothes.

What Melania Trump could be saying with clothes choice

Melania chose to pair her look with sparkling and dangly earrings, while opting to wear her hair down. Given the overall appearance, and the choice of yellow and pink as her color palette, Kwei told BBC that the look is a sign of the Trumps forging their own path.

“Her choice of bold punctuation of clashing color palette states clearly Trump's modus operandi that he will continue to do things his own way,” she said.

Melania's choice elsewhere has been analyzed as well. When she stepped off the plane, she was in a Burberry trench coat. Vanessa Friedman, chief fashion critic of The New York Times, noted that wearing a British-made coat could be seen as engaging in sartorial diplomacy.

Similarly, her arrival at Windsor Castle was put under the microscope too, with Kwei remarking to the publication that Melania's choice of wearing a wide-brimmed purple hat that seemed to cover her eyes, was not by chance.

“The hat with the wide brim that hides her face is pointing to a stance where she wants all eyes on her husband and his agenda while here,” she said, also adding that it was the exact same color as Trump's tie, and was a 'nod to her support for her husband's agenda during this state visit.'

Reactions to Melania's dress

While some have praised Melania's outfit for the night, others have felt it was not appropriate.

“First Lady Melania looks absolutely stunning as usual, but I don’t think that was a proper dress for the banquet at Windsor Castle with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Catherine,” one said on X.

Another remarked, “Love Melania's outfit but not sure about her evening dress at the State Banquet.” Meanwhile, praise poured in from those who backed Melania's choice. “America is represented with class again. WOW,” said one, sharing a picture of the Trumps.

Another said, “Our gorgeous First Lady Melania is radiant tonight at the State Banquet at Windsor Castle.”