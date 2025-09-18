Trumps at State banquet: What are Melania and POTUS wearing? Details on yellow dress, grand suit

President Donald Trump and First Lady of the US, Melania Trump, turned heads with their outfits as they attended the banquet dinner with King Charles at Windsor Palace, during Trump's second state visit. President Donald Trump is on his second state visit. (REUTERS)

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Queen Camilla were also present at the dinner.

What was Melania Trump wearing?

Melania sported an off-shoulder bright yellow dress, clinched at the waist with a baby pink belt.

She paired the look with large emerald-and-diamond earrings. The floor-length gown she went with adheres to the castle's strict sartorial standards.

Marian Kwei, celebrity stylist and Vogue contributor told BBC, that Melania's choice of attire showed that the Trumps are making their own way. “Her choice of bold punctuation of clashing color palette states clearly Trump's modus operandi that he will continue to do things his own way,” the publication reported her say.

What was Donald Trump wearing?

Trump, meanwhile, opted for a white tie tuxedo. The President and the FLOTUS were photographed at the event, and clips online showed scenes from the banquet as well.

“Melania is wearing a yellow dress in Windsor Castle for the state dinner. President Trump is in white tie tux full evening dress. Incredible optics,” a person on X commented.

Many others flocked to praise Melania Trump's outfit. “MELANIA looks stunning!!!!,” one exclaimed. Another said, “Our gorgeous First Lady Melania is radiant tonight at the State Banquet at Windsor Castle,” sharing a photo of Donald and Melania Trump. Yet another gushed, “First Lady Melania Trump looks absolutely stunning at St. George’s Hall for the State Banquet.”

Trump's white tie has drawn praise online as well, with one person stating “A note of appreciation for President Trump's White Tie which, as far as I can see from the images we have, is essentially flawless. Very rare for a politician to get this outfit right in this day and age.”