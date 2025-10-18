Statue showing Jesus embracing Charlie Kirk headed for Ave Maria University

Ave Maria University has announced a new bronze sculpture to honor the late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Turning Point USA founder and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on September 10.(REUTERS)

The piece, created by Catholic artist Timothy Schmalz, will be added to the university’s fine art collection and celebrates Kirk’s life and influence. Kirk, 31, was shot and killed during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Following his death, the Ave Maria community held a Mass that same evening, and another on September 14, where a Deacon shared one of Kirk’s remarks in his homily.

The sculpture portrays Kirk in an embrace with Jesus Christ. University President Mark Middendorf attended a private unveiling on September 17, where he saw Schmalz’s clay model of the work. The project was funded by university donors, and the first bronze casting is expected to arrive in January 2026.

22-year-old Robinson has been charged with shooting Kirk

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Robinson has been charged with shooting Kirk. He was captured less than two days after the incident following an FBI-led manhunt and now faces charges of aggravated murder and related offenses.

In a motion filed on October 9, Robinson’s defense team asked a Utah judge to allow him to appear in civilian clothing at his next court hearing, arguing that wearing shackles and a prison jumpsuit could prejudice jurors.

“With each development in the case generating thousands of articles and comments online, the likelihood of potential jurors seeing and drawing conclusions regarding Mr. Robinson’s guilt and or deserved punishment will only increase,” the filing said, according to the New York Post.

The motion filed with District Judge Tony Graf references the case of Bryan Kohberger, the convicted Idaho murderer, who was allowed to wear a suit and remain unshackled during his pretrial hearings in another high-profile death penalty case.