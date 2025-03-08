Stephen A. Smith ‘unexpectedly’ confronted LeBron James over this Bronny reason

Famed NBA Journalist Stephen A. Smith revealed that the pregame squabble with LeBron James originated from a previous comment the ESPN hoops analyst made about Bronny James. Stephen A. Smith disclosed that his pregame confrontation with LeBron James stemmed from comments about Bronny James.(AP/Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

The interaction took place during the Lakers’ 113-109 overtime victory against the Knicks on Thursday night at the Crypto.com Arena. “That was LeBron James coming up to me, unexpectedly, I might add, to confront me about making sure I mind what I say about his son,” Smith opened Friday morning’s ‘First Take’ in reference to Bronny James, LeBron’s 20-year-old son and Lakers rookie.

“Can’t repeat the words because they ain’t suited for FCC airwaves, that’s what he was doing. And I thought long and hard about this over the last few hours cause I had no intention on talking about this at all.”

“And the reason was because it was a one-on-one, I wouldn’t say it was a conversation but it was a one-on-one confrontation. But then I wake up and everybody from ESPN, my agent and everybody else sending me that this thing had gone viral, so, ultimately it was unavoidable and that is why I have to discuss it now,” he added.

Stephen A. Smith responds to LeBron’s viral courtside clash

Smith clarified that James did not confront him as a basketball player but as a father defending his son. “That wasn’t a basketball player confronting me, that was a parent, that was a father,” the NBA journalist expressed.

“I can’t sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in that regard. By all accounts, he’s obviously a wonderful family man and father who cares very, very deeply about his son, and based on some of the comments he had heard or shall I say I think he thought he heard, clearly took exception to some of the things he heard me say, and he confronted me about it.”

“That is not what he elected to do. Instead, he elected to confront me while I was sitting courtside,” Smith continued. “… He walked right up to me, and he said what he had to say, and he feels like I was slighting his son. Now let me tell you what I feel. What I would have said if we were in a different environment, cause I was not going to engage in a confrontation at that particular moment in that setting. But if he had had that conversation, I would have said to LeBron James I never would speak negatively about your son. I was talking about you.”

This speculation stemmed from social media lip-readers that James told Smith, “Keep my son out of this s**t,” Smith insisted that he holds no ill will toward Bronny James. “I hope he flourishes into an NBA star,” Smith said.

James’ agency, Klutch Sports, had reportedly advised Smith to ease up on Bronny.