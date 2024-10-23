LeBron and Bronny James create NBA history in ‘straight out of Hollywood’ father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made history on Tuesday by becoming the first father-son pair to play together in a regular season NBA game as the Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their season against the Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron James and Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers on defense during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena(Getty Images via AFP)

The duo took the court together late in the second quarter at the Crypto.com Arena, with the Lakers leading 51-35. The crowd erupted in cheers when coach J.J. Redick decided to ring in the change.

It was a moment straight out of Hollywood, with Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr., who made their own mark in baseball as a father-son duo for the Seattle Mariners in 1990-1991, watching from the sidelines. "We made history; now we get to watch history," remarked Griffey Jr. as he posed for photos with the James family before the game.

Leading up to the season opener, Lakers officials had kept details about LeBron and Bronny's first game together under wraps. However, the anticipation was palpable, and LeBron expressed his excitement before the game about sharing the court with his son. "Just knowing he’ll be in uniform and running out the tunnel with him... this is my 22nd opening night, and I don’t know how many more I’ll have," he shared with reporters.

The excitement surrounding the James duo has been a focus for the Lakers since Bronny was drafted with the 55th pick in June.

Bronny, now 20, is likely to spend most of his rookie season in the G-League, but LeBron relished the chance to guide him into professional basketball. "It's been a treat—traveling, practicing, and helping him learn the ropes," he said, emphasizing how cool it has been to share these experiences.

Bronny’s journey to the NBA is even more remarkable considering he suffered a cardiac arrest just over a year ago during a workout with his college teammates at USC. LeBron noted that witnessing his son's quick recovery solidified his belief that Bronny would reach this level. "To see him compete in a Division I game just months after heart surgery made me realize nothing could hold him back," he stated.

In response to criticisms that he secured his place on the Lakers roster solely because of his father, Bronny said he is using such backlash as motivation. "I’m taking that criticism and turning it into fuel," he remarked during the Lakers' recent media day.